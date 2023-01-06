ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
New trailer for Netflix film ‘You People’ absolutely weaponizes second-hand embarrassment

Relationships have been a daunting task since the dawn of humanity, but the challenge perhaps always peaks around the time that you and your partner get introduced to each other’s parents. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill recognized the potential of this dynamic, and quickly added a key piece of their newfound situational puzzle in the one and only Eddie Murphy. Fast forward to today, and we have a brand new trailer for You People, the upcoming Netflix comedy that looks all but ready to put The Office‘s use of second-hand embarrassment to shame.
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners to Help Me Eat Well in 2023

Happy New Year! I love the motivational vibes the new year brings. The idea of a fresh start motivates me to plan new things and make the most of 2023. But rather than setting hard-to-achieve resolutions, I'm sticking to the healthy habits I already know work well: eating colorful fruits and veggies, doing exercise I enjoy, prioritizing quality sleep and frequenting my loved ones. To kick off this week in a healthy way, I'll be making tasty balanced dinners that are ready in just 15 minutes.
Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event

Netflix has announced that comedian Chris Rock's next special, 'Selective Outrage' will be aired live and streamed through its platform. The show will take place in Baltimore March 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET. There has been no word on which venue it will be held at. The post Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
EbonyLife’s ‘A Sunday Affair’ Set for Valentine’s Day Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“A Sunday Affair,” a feature film from Nigeria’s EbonyLife Media, will bow on Netflix on Feb. 14. Set against the backdrop of Lagos, two best friends, Uche and Toyin, fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet flawed eligible bachelor. A love triangle ensues with the women unaware that they are dating the same man. Acclaimed Nigerian actor Nse Ikpe-Etim (“Fifty”) plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akande (“Fifty”) Toyin and award winning Oris Erhuero (“Road to Yesterday”) Sunday. The cast also includes Alexx Ekubo (“Weekend Getaway”), Uzor Osimpkpa (“Fifty”), Chris Iheuwa (“Rattlesnake”) and Hilda Dokubo (“Accidental Affair”). “A Sunday Affair” is written by...
