myleaderpaper.com
Robert Emmett Krug Jr., 98, Festus
Robert Emmett Krug Jr., 98, of Festus died Jan. 1, 2023, in Crystal City. Mr. Krug served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 during World War II in the Pacific Theatre, Air Offensive Japan, 393rd Bomb Squadron, 509th Composite Group and First Atomic Bombardment. He was a member of the Printers Union (GCIU) and worked at World Color Press in Sparta, Ill., for more than 30 years. Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling and photography. Born Oct. 28, 1924, in Granite City, Ill., he was the son of the late Marie and Robert E. Krug Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife: Ruth Krug.
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Gale Henson, 63, Dittmer
Michael Gale Henson, 63, of Dittmer died Jan. 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Henson was a retired landscaper. He was a Crystal City High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing and being around water. Born Oct. 7, 1959, in Kingsville, Texas, he was the son of the late Kathleen Joyce (Cline) and Arthur Gale Henson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Julie Lynn Suggs.
myleaderpaper.com
Timothy John Kidd, 53, St. Louis
Timothy John Kidd, 53, of St. Louis died Jan. 5, 2023, in Arnold. Mr. Kidd was a 1987 graduate of Hillsboro High School and attended the U.S. Naval Academy before serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for a number of computing firms throughout his life and enjoyed a wide range of interests, including music, running, riding his motorcycle and camping. Born Aug. 4, 1969, in Branson, he was the son of Mickie and Michael Huskey of Hillsboro and Ron and Terry Kid of Florida.
myleaderpaper.com
John Douglas Merideth, 85, Festus
John Douglas Merideth, 85, of Festus died Jan. 8, 2023, at Delmar Gardens South in south St. Louis County. Mr. Merideth was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired machinist from Engel Industries in St. Louis. He was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Festus. Born Sept. 7, 1937, in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., he was the son of the late Ethel Mandy Louetta (Baker) and John Richard Merideth.
myleaderpaper.com
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, Arnold
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis. Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Bobby G. Pace.
myleaderpaper.com
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, Festus
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, of Festus died Jan. 5, 2023. Mrs. Linderer was a telephone operator at Southwester Bell for most of her 30-year work career. She helped with catering duties at her in-law’s restaurant Frederick’s. She enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and Wheel of Fortune, playing bingo, playing cards, nature, perennial flower gardening, watching birds at her feeders, animals, trips to the Florida Gulf Coast and Captiva Island, weather watching, watching the weather channel and spending time with family and friends. Born April 11, 1934, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Vernette E. (Hellings) and Glenn Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Jerome “Jerry” Linderer.
myleaderpaper.com
Rick Dale “Ricky” Moore, 30, Eureka
Rick Dale “Ricky” Moore, 30, of Eureka died Nov. 19, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Mr. Moore graduated from Eureka High School in 2010. He was a gifted athlete and enjoyed playing football, traveling, playing video games, listening to music, working with his hands and spending time with family and friends. Born June 28, 1992, he was the son of Barry and Cindy (Gonzales) Moore of Eureka.
myleaderpaper.com
Betty Jean Bates, 92, Herculaneum
Betty Jean Bates, 92, of Herculaneum died Jan. 10, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Bates was a retired production worker at the Sunline Candy factory in St. Louis. She was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum and a current member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born April 9, 1930, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Luther) and William Simms. She was preceded in death by her husband: Nicholas Anthony Bates.
myleaderpaper.com
Janet Sue (Brewster) Nolen, 79, Villa Ridge, formerly of Festus
Janet Sue (Brewster) Nolen, 79, of Villa Ridge, formerly of Festus, died Jan. 5, 2023, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mrs. Nolan was a medical secretary at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield for 49 years. She was a former member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Crystal City and a member of the Bridge Church in Pacific. Born Dec. 19, 1943, in Farmington, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Wooldridge) and Paul Brewster. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Edward Nolen.
myleaderpaper.com
Linda Louise Moser, 85, Hillsboro
Linda Louise Moser, 85, of Hillsboro died Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Moser worked as a caregiver at the Pony Bird Home in Mapaville and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She was born July 8, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Gertrude Hazel (Buckner) and Alfred William Govero. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gilbert John Moser Jr.
myleaderpaper.com
Harold Dee McMunn, 91, House Springs
Harold Dee McMunn, 91, of House Springs died Dec. 25, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. McMunn was a service technician and a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed working on old cars and small engines and loved playing the fiddle and guitar. He always enjoyed spending time with his family. Born May 5, 1931, in Campbell, he was the son of the late Alice (Thompson) and Edward McMunn.
myleaderpaper.com
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus, died Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. Ms. Johnson graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor of science degree and worked as a head nurse at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital . She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Douglass Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Silver Girls of Festus and the Golden Girls of De Soto poker clubs. She enjoyed music, travel, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Josh) Barnes and George (LaVerne) LaMarque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Johnson.
myleaderpaper.com
June C. Markland, 95, Imperial
June C. Markland, 95, of Imperial died Jan. 6, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Festus. Mrs. Markland was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Barnhart. Born June 19, 1927, in Gideon, she was the daughter of the late Stella (Launis) and Thomas Clack. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles W. Markland.
myleaderpaper.com
Violet Beatrice Otto, 89, Arnold
Violet Beatrice Otto, 89, of Arnold died Jan. 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Otto was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching her grandchildren playing sports. Born April 16, 1933, in Perryville, she was the daughter of the late John Riehn and Nettie Hildebrand. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hubert E. Otto.
myleaderpaper.com
Anton Michael ‘Tony’ Kalna Sr., House Springs
Anton Michael “Tony” Kalna Sr., 82, of House Springs died Jan. 2, 2023. Mr. Kalna was an insurance agent in Jefferson County and an icon in the industry. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed the outdoors. His hobbies included being a drummer and an artist. He was the son of the late Anna and Andrew Kalna. He was preceded in death by his wife: Phyllis Kalna.
myleaderpaper.com
Matt ‘Popeye’ Bequette, 92, Pevely
Matt “Popeye” Bequette, 92, of Pevely died Jan. 4, 2023, at his home. Mr. Bequette a retired electrician for the St. Joe Lead Co. in Herculaneum and served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum and Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, the Festus-Crystal City VFW, Herculaneum Amvets and the Knights of Columbus 1231. He enjoyed training dogs, hunting rabbits and fishing. Born Sept. 25, 1930, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Margaret (DeClue) and Lennis B. Bequette.
myleaderpaper.com
Corey James Leible, 38, Byrnes Mill
Corey James Leible, 38, of Byrnes Mill died Dec. 29, 2022. Mr. Leible was a 2003 graduate of Warrenton High School and worked as a retail manager for Walmart for 15 years. A self-taught handyman, there were few things he couldn’t fix. He loved hunting, woodworking and taking naps. Born Oct. 16, 1984, in Washington, Mo., he was the son of John (Nancy) Leible and Billie (Robert) Graham Harris.
myleaderpaper.com
Farrel Gayle Hasty, 79, Dittmer
Farrel Gayle Hasty, 79, of Dittmer died Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Hasty will be remembered as a proud American who worked hard to support his family. He was born Oct. 16, 1943, in New Madrid County, the son of the late Jonathan and Crystena (Maddox) Hasty. He...
myleaderpaper.com
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, De Soto
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, of De Soto died Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Mrs. O’Toole was retired from the Flaming Pit restaurant in Crestwood. Born June. 17, 1930, in Licking, she was the daughter of the late William and Artie (Kell) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alfred Patrick O’Toole.
myleaderpaper.com
Evelyn (McDonald) Donnell, 103, of St. Louis County, formerly of Crystal City
Evelyn (McDonald) Donnell, 103, of St. Louis County, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 6, 2023, at the Fountains of West County where she had spent her retirement years. Mrs. Donnell grew up in Cape Girardeau and went to school on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, from first grade through a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at several Missouri schools, including Hillsboro High School, where she met her future husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married after World War II and settled in Crystal City, where they raised five sons.
