Dekalb County, AL

Woman accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ with inmate at Dekalb County Detention Center seeks youthful offender status

By Logan Sparkman
 5 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman accused of getting intimate with an inmate at the Dekalb County Detention Center while she was a corrections officer is now seeking youthful offender status, according to court records.

Taylor Marie McBryar, 21, of Ider was indicted in October 2022 for one count of custodial sexual misconduct. Court records say McBryar engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was in the custody of the detention center in August 2022.

In a criminal complaint, McBryar is accused of kissing a male inmate. That inmate is accused of fondling McBryar. The court document went into further detail about the incident.

On Jan. 5, McBryar applied for youthful offender (YO) status.

A youthful offender is someone who committed a criminal offense when they are under 21 years old.

If YO status is granted, McBryar would waive her right to a jury and could receive up to three years probation and a suspended sentence. YO status would also mean the charged offense won’t show up on McBryar’s record as a conviction.

A youthful offender hearing for McBryar is set for Feb. 10.

McBryar is currently out on $15,000 bond.

