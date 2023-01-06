Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: The vice mayor vote, the swastikas on the mural, are part of a pattern
Waynesboro City Council elects as its vice mayor a MAGA Republican who joked about a man attacking a Democrat with a hammer. Vandals paint swastikas on a mural of a Black father and daughter of the Waynesboro YMCA. And we’re supposed to pretend that these two acts, done a week...
WSET
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Augusta Free Press
24th House District: Republican Ellen Campbell coasts to easy victory in special election
Republican Ellen Campbell, as expected, coasted to an easy victory in the 24th House District election on Tuesday. With 88 percent of the precincts reporting, Campbell was receiving 65.7 percent of the vote in the two-way race with Democrat Jade Harris. Campbell was running to try to fill the unexpired...
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
WHSV
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
cvilletomorrow.org
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Belmont
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. There was another shooting in Charlottesville over the weekend. This one happened Sunday afternoon in Belmont. One person died and another was injured. Police have arrested two people, including the second victim, whom they’ve not yet identified. A witness told the Daily Progress that the people involved “looked really young.”
WSET
House fire at intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Land conservation efforts successful in 2022; 2023 could be banner year
Valley Conservation Council of Staunton announced the results of 2022’s land protection efforts. VCC partnered with local landowners to secure 16 conservation easements, permanently protect 1,909 acres of farm and forestland and protect nearly 10 miles of waterways across seven counties. Land under protection now includes large tracts of...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville
Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16. The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
cardinalnews.org
New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade
When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
Augusta Free Press
Shelburne Middle Language Arts teacher is Staunton’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Staunton City Schools chose Brandy Johnson, Language Arts teacher at Shelburne Middle School, as the 2023 Division Teacher of the Year. Shelburne Middle School Bilingual Assistant Sasha Allen is the 2023 Division Support Staff of the Year. Johnson teaches 7th grade Language Arts and began her career as an educator...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals,...
Augusta Free Press
Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer hiring college graduates as hotdoggers
Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer is looking for a spokesperson, aka Hotdogger, for a one-year paid assignment. If you are a college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, you are invited to apply. See the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. According to the...
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
wsvaonline.com
Local store not on the cut list
Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Tuesday that it is closing more stores as it considers filing for bankruptcy protection. The good news is that the Harrisonburg location on Burgess Road is not one of the stores on the cut list. If you remember last August, the retailer announced it would...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion; three tickets in Virginia win $10k
There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Friday is now $1.35 billion. In Virginia, three tickets won $10,000 each including one ticket sold in Charlottesville. The three tickets that each won $10,000 did so by matching four of the first five...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
