Staunton, VA

Virginia Mercury

The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?

A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Belmont

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. There was another shooting in Charlottesville over the weekend. This one happened Sunday afternoon in Belmont. One person died and another was injured. Police have arrested two people, including the second victim, whom they’ve not yet identified. A witness told the Daily Progress that the people involved “looked really young.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Land conservation efforts successful in 2022; 2023 could be banner year

Valley Conservation Council of Staunton announced the results of 2022’s land protection efforts. VCC partnered with local landowners to secure 16 conservation easements, permanently protect 1,909 acres of farm and forestland and protect nearly 10 miles of waterways across seven counties. Land under protection now includes large tracts of...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville

Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16. The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade

When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local store not on the cut list

Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Tuesday that it is closing more stores as it considers filing for bankruptcy protection. The good news is that the Harrisonburg location on Burgess Road is not one of the stores on the cut list. If you remember last August, the retailer announced it would...
HARRISONBURG, VA

