Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
escapehatchdallas.com
Chicago’s Portillo’s is now open in DFW, selling its famous hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shakes
Chicago’s Portillo’s restaurant has finally opened for business in DFW, debuting their first area location at The Colony. The newest Portillo’s can seat 260 guests and offers a double-lane drive-through. The Windy City fast casual darling is best known for its Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs...
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup
It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
WGNtv.com
The List: How Paul would freshen up the WGN Morning News in 2023
CHICAGO – Even the best of programs can always use a little freshening up. That was on the mind of Paul Konrad when he was coming up with “The List” for Monday’s WGN Morning News. He took some time to think about how what he would do to create a “new, fresh” show in 2023.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
fox32chicago.com
The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet
CHICAGO - A Chicago Hot Dog Stand famous for its rough treatment of customers shows a softer side. When The Wieners Circle saw the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, touting how many migrants he's bused to sanctuary cities like Chicago, the restaurant decided to step up. "Our country's built on...
thereporteronline.net
Bazaar Meats, Big Star Mariscos, Union
You never forget the ones that got away. And while, as Tribune critics, we are constantly delving into dining for their weekly reviews, there are only so many weeks in a year, and so many restaurants to cover. It’s a good problem to have as we approach the third year beyond that first pandemic shutdown; the Chicagoland food scene continues to finds new, innovative ways to flourish and evolve.
wgnradio.com
What is the average lifespan of a furnace?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge finalizing deal with new owners to reopen
A historic movie theater in Park Ridge will reopen now that it has found new ownership.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Chicago Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside South Loop Condo
'She didn’t deserve what happened to her.'
