Chicago, IL

Eater

This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup

It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: How Paul would freshen up the WGN Morning News in 2023

CHICAGO – Even the best of programs can always use a little freshening up. That was on the mind of Paul Konrad when he was coming up with “The List” for Monday’s WGN Morning News. He took some time to think about how what he would do to create a “new, fresh” show in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Bazaar Meats, Big Star Mariscos, Union

You never forget the ones that got away. And while, as Tribune critics, we are constantly delving into dining for their weekly reviews, there are only so many weeks in a year, and so many restaurants to cover. It’s a good problem to have as we approach the third year beyond that first pandemic shutdown; the Chicagoland food scene continues to finds new, innovative ways to flourish and evolve.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What is the average lifespan of a furnace?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023

2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL

