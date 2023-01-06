ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
AOL Corp

Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

As the adage goes, every dog has its day. This is particularly true about shiba inu, a cryptocurrency named after and based on the Japanese dog breed. Following its introduction to the crypto world, the coin grew at an astounding rate for a time, garnering attention from investors and enthusiasts alike.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
NASDAQ

5 Must-Buy Cryptos for Your January Buy List

2022 was an awful year for crypto investors. Unfortunately, there aren’t many investors looking for cryptos to buy in 2023. The ultra-loose monetary policy is long gone, and most cryptocurrency projects are finding it extraordinarily difficult to maintain their current price, let alone their uptrend. Nonetheless, there are still many projects that have good upside prospects. The crypto market is highly cyclical, and buying some of these projects right now could pay off in the long run, especially once the market turns a corner.
thenewscrypto.com

Centralized Crypto Exchange TeraExchange Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Effective on January 7th, SHIB may be traded against the USDT stablecoin. SHIB/USDT trading pair on Binance continues to have significant trading volumes. TeraExchange, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, recently stated on Twitter that it has added support for Shiba Inu. Moreover, the post highlighted the platform’s enthusiasm for making one of the most popular meme currencies accessible for trade on the centralized platform.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
bitcoinist.com

Dash 2 Trade Beta Dashboard Looks Like Every Crypto Trader’s Dream Come True

The much-awaited beta dashboard of Dash 2 Trade opened for public testing on January 4, 2023. Within hours of going live, the platform has been trending across crypto trading and investment communities. The Presale section of the dashboard gives a glimpse of what is coming in the next weeks and months.
NEWSBTC

Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months

According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
decrypt.co

Pace of Huobi Withdrawals Subsides as USDD Sees Renewed Slide

Tron’s stablecoin slides lower after Justin Sun deposits $100 million in Huobi as a show of confidence. The pace of withdrawals from crypto exchange Huobi slowed on Sunday, according to data from Nansen, despite a recent slide in the price of Tron’s USDD stablecoin. Clients of Huobi had...

