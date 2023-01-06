Read full article on original website
Related
The Community News
Aledo freshmen garner state honors
Two members of the Aledo Ladycats have been named to the 2022 Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A All-State Cross Country Team. Honored were freshmen Elizabeth Griffin and Molly Garrison. The duo were key in helping the Ladycats advance as a team to the 5A State Cross Country Meet. Griffin...
The Community News
Aledo wrestlers third in tourney
The Aledo Bearcats returned to Azle over the Jan. 7 weekend for the Nest Invitational, just one week after a strong second-place showing in the Hornet Dual Tournament. This time the Bearcats overcame a rough start to finish third. Maxwell Toth paced Aledo, taking first place in the 165-pound division....
The Community News
Despite Monday, this season was fabulous for Horned Frogs and faithful
Monday night’s 65-7 loss by the TCU Horned Frogs to the Georgia Bulldogs in college football’s national championship game must have brought back some painful memories for longtime Horned Frogs faithful. There’s no getting around it, that was the one of the worst beatdowns in TCU history. Some...
Comments / 0