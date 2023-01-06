Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Will Return Next Season
According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Bill Belichick announced Monday he would return for a 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. The announcement comes a day after the Pats were eliminated from the postseason following a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England finished the year below .500 (8-9) for the second time in the past three seasons as the franchise continues to search for sustained success since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
NFL Reporter Floats Potential New Job For Patriots’ Jerod Mayo
The Patriots’ offensive coaching structure could — and definitely should — change this offseason after the unit struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season. The turnover on Bill Belichick’s staff might not be limited to that side of the football, though. A New England exit in the...
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview a Super Bowl-winner in ex-Saints coach, Sean Payton
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs HC Mike McCarthy
Fresh off Week 18’s dud against the Washington Commanders, Cowboys fans are pondering if a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round could spell the end of Mike McCarthy’s run as Dallas’ head coach. Not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who...
DeAndre Hopkins To Patriots? Bookmakers Advance Conversation
It feels like there’s a strong possibility multi-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins won’t be playing for the Arizona Cardinals next season, a storyline that already has gained the attention of NFL fans everywhere. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday the Cardinals are planning to trade the 30-year-old receiver...
Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Playoffs Begin with Chiefs on Top
With the NFL postseason set to kick off this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering the playoffs with the shortest Super Bowl odds. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +330 (Last week: +380, #1) With Patrick...
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Opening Kickoff Vs. Patriots Was ‘Spiritual’ For Josh Allen, Bills
After what the Buffalo Bills had to go through this week in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night, it would have been understandable for them to take time in settling into their matchup with the New England Patriots. Then Nyheim Hines happened. Hines, who Buffalo acquired at...
Bill Belichick Pushes Back About Patriots’ Recent Free-Agency Spending
It wasn’t long ago that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft opened up his checkbook and allowed Bill Belichick to go on a spending spree at the start of 2021 free agency. Belichick and the Patriots added “better players” available on the open market and spent close to $170...
Bills Player Unsurprisingly Earns NFL Honor After Shredding Patriots
The Buffalo Bills eliminated the New England Patriots from postseason contention with a Week 18 win, and they were able to do so behind a special performance from backup running back Nyheim Hines. Hines scored touchdowns on two kickoff returns in Sunday’s 35-23 verdict. It made him the well-deserved and...
Carlos Correa Passes Physical, Officially Rejoins Twins
According to cbssports.com, star shortstop Carlos Correa has passed his physical and will officially rejoin the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The deal can reach as high as $270 million with vesting options. Minnesota is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday. It’s been a wild...
Why Rich Hill Believes Red Sox Are ‘Lucky’ To Have Justin Turner
Rich Hill believes the Red Sox knocked it out of the park with one of their most notable offseason additions. After losing J.D. Martinez in free agency, Boston effectively filled the void with veteran third baseman Justin Turner, who joined the club on a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. Turner obviously is past his prime, but he’s the type of player who can help bridge the gap to the next era of the organization.
