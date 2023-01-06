Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
Related
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
‘Most Wanted’: Man accused of pointing loaded gun at kid, shooting at family arrested
A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Family says goodbye to IHOP teen shooting victim
A Nashville mother made a tearful goodbye to her 16-year-old son Monday evening following a South Nashville shooting outside of an IHOP.
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Ctitically Wounded Man Found Inside University Court Apartment has Died
January 8, 2023 – The man critically injured Saturday at 6:30 a.m. after he was shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died. More Crime. When officers arrived on scene they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on...
wgnsradio.com
Trial Date Confirmed for Final Suspect in the Murder of 68-Year-Old Terry Barber of Christiana
(Christiana, TN) On June 26, 2019, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Mr. Terry Barber in Christiana. Once on the scene, authorities found Barber deceased on the floor of his Walnut Grove Road residence with his hands and feet bound together. After the...
2 in custody after attempted store burglary in Old Hickory; search for third suspect underway
Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
wjle.com
Mother Opposes Parole for Son’s Murderer in 1993 DeKalb County Shooting and Stabbing Crimes
A DeKalb County mother is speaking out against parole for the man convicted of murdering her son almost thirty years ago. Sharon George told WJLE this week that 30 years in prison is not long enough for Archie Lee Roberts who shot and killed her 18-year-old son Eric D. Graham and seriously wounded another teen, 17-year-old Shane Orlando in a knife attack on April 28, 1993. Roberts was age 17 at the time of the crimes which occurred outside his home on Bright Hill Road in DeKalb County. All three teens were students at DeKalb County High School.
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus
Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night. Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside …. A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.
‘Pray’: Near-drowning victim remains critical; family asks for prayers
The family of a Robertson County teen in critical condition is asking for prayers.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
wgnsradio.com
14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
whopam.com
Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting
Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
Comments / 0