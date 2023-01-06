ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Mother Opposes Parole for Son’s Murderer in 1993 DeKalb County Shooting and Stabbing Crimes

A DeKalb County mother is speaking out against parole for the man convicted of murdering her son almost thirty years ago. Sharon George told WJLE this week that 30 years in prison is not long enough for Archie Lee Roberts who shot and killed her 18-year-old son Eric D. Graham and seriously wounded another teen, 17-year-old Shane Orlando in a knife attack on April 28, 1993. Roberts was age 17 at the time of the crimes which occurred outside his home on Bright Hill Road in DeKalb County. All three teens were students at DeKalb County High School.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting

Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
GUTHRIE, KY

