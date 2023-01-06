A DeKalb County mother is speaking out against parole for the man convicted of murdering her son almost thirty years ago. Sharon George told WJLE this week that 30 years in prison is not long enough for Archie Lee Roberts who shot and killed her 18-year-old son Eric D. Graham and seriously wounded another teen, 17-year-old Shane Orlando in a knife attack on April 28, 1993. Roberts was age 17 at the time of the crimes which occurred outside his home on Bright Hill Road in DeKalb County. All three teens were students at DeKalb County High School.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO