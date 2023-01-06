ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Related
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Malek Sherif

In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family of 20-year-old college student who was shot, killed by Cambridge Police issued statement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The family of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, who was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer earlier this week, has released a statement. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the police were called to a Cambridgeport neighborhood when Faisal, a college student, was seen injuring himself with a long ‘machete type’ knife. Faisal initially fled when the police arrived, leading them on a long foot chase.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
BILLERICA, MA

