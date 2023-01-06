Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroux Commits to Addressing ‘Blindspots’ After Apparent Inmate Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
On January 5, approximately 36 hours after former State Rep and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as Bristol County Sheriff, an inmate was discovered deceased in his cell at the House of Correction in Dartmouth. The suspected cause of death is suicide by hanging. According to a statement...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police
COHASSET, Mass- — The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Authorities in Massachusetts said officers arrested a man on accusations of misleading their investigation into the disappearance of his wife.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day
( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.
ABC6.com
‘It’s the unknown’: Residents, fishermen push for answers after body found in Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community was left rattled last month, after the body of a woman was found in Carbuncle Pond. The body was found on December 21st by a fisherman near a dock. The Department of Environmental Management deemed the death suspicious. “We were like, oh...
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Boston Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA
It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said. Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession…
Mass Cafeteria Worker Facing Charges For Allegedly Attacking Student: Police
A Massachusetts elementary school employee is expected to face charges after allegedly assaulting a student this week, authorities said. Middleborough Police responded to an incident at May K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. Initial investigation suggests that a fifth grade...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
Family of 20-year-old college student who was shot, killed by Cambridge Police issued statement
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The family of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, who was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer earlier this week, has released a statement. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the police were called to a Cambridgeport neighborhood when Faisal, a college student, was seen injuring himself with a long ‘machete type’ knife. Faisal initially fled when the police arrived, leading them on a long foot chase.
Middleboro school monitor on leave after ‘placing hands’ on student
A cafeteria/recess monitor is on unpaid leave after allegedly "placing hands" on a student on Thursday, school officials said.
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
