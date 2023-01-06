ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria

An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH

Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening

Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
GAVIOTA, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara

DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY PROCLAIMS LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO SEVERE WINTER STORMS

At 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the January 2023 Storm which has impacted Santa Barbara County with evacuation orders, shelter in place orders, closure of the 101 and 154 Highways, and multiple calls for service including water rescues. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Mona Miyasato and anticipated to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Water Rescues from Vehicles in Santa Barbara

Don't drive during flood conditions. How hard is that? Be a lookie-lo later. I hate to think how many native Southern Californians would be hurt or killed if they had to deal with a blizzard or tornado. Being born here seems to wipe out some self-protective, responsible-for-oneself gene. OICU812 Jan...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Storm Impact Photo Gallery

Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Shelter in Place for Flash Flooding, Prepare for Mandatory Evacuation

Santa Barbara County hosted a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to inform the public on ongoing storm impacts and impending evacuations. Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents in burn scar areas to shelter in place due to flash flooding, but to prepare for a mandatory evacuation later today when the Flash Flood advisory is lifted.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Waterfall Appears Again

Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA

