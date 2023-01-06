Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria
An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
Santa Barbara Edhat
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening
Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY PROCLAIMS LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO SEVERE WINTER STORMS
At 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the January 2023 Storm which has impacted Santa Barbara County with evacuation orders, shelter in place orders, closure of the 101 and 154 Highways, and multiple calls for service including water rescues. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Mona Miyasato and anticipated to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Water Rescues from Vehicles in Santa Barbara
Don't drive during flood conditions. How hard is that? Be a lookie-lo later. I hate to think how many native Southern Californians would be hurt or killed if they had to deal with a blizzard or tornado. Being born here seems to wipe out some self-protective, responsible-for-oneself gene. OICU812 Jan...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuation for Thomas Fire Burn Scar Areas, Shelter in Place for Gaviota
MANDATORY EVACUATION for all residents of Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, and Padaro Lane. Everyone in these areas area being advised to LEAVE NOW!. EVACUATION ORDER. Serena Park area in Carpinteria. Flooding. Leave now. SHELTER IN PLACE. Flooding, Santa Barbara County impact areas associated with Cave & Alisal. Go to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Storm Impact Photo Gallery
Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Shelter in Place for Flash Flooding, Prepare for Mandatory Evacuation
Santa Barbara County hosted a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to inform the public on ongoing storm impacts and impending evacuations. Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents in burn scar areas to shelter in place due to flash flooding, but to prepare for a mandatory evacuation later today when the Flash Flood advisory is lifted.
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina and Highway 154 at Highway 246 and 192 due to multiple rock slides. The post Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
The small coastal town of Montecito, California -- home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe -- has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons after more than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday.
Comments / 0