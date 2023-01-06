Read full article on original website
Inside Out Foundation to host Women’s Health Seminar
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host a Women’s Health Seminar at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 14. Doors open at 9:08 a.m. and the seminar begins at 9:38 a.m. The seminar will feature speaker Dr. Amy Shah. Dr. Shah is a double board-certified medical...
100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas is hoping to help couples build stronger relationships with the Life Together Couples Workshop. “Relationships are hard, and sometimes the hardest part is not knowing how to fix it,” according to a release. “But, if we had a road map, a plan for success, maybe it would make things easier.”
Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year. The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech Cares is partnering with the Alström Angels this month to make a difference in the community. Alström Angels is a local nonprofit. It was started when executive director and founder Cassie Johnson’s daughter was diagnosed with Alström syndrome. The nonprofit...
Noon Notebook: Catholic Charities to host Healthy Families Conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock will host a conference for families that will provide them with tools to “team build,” and teach them the art of working together as a family during difficult times. This free conference will take place Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 7 months. She is the life of the party! She loves everyone she meets and does well with other dogs. She also loves to play, sunbathe and be the center of attention. Bella is up to date all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
Former Hale Center teacher indicted, charged with enticement of minor
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for...
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition. The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program. Jan. 11 crash anniversary. Today marks...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks
AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst. In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game. It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III. Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer...
