Iggy Pop on why his albums are often “rough” sounding: “I like Link Wray a lot better than Yngwie Malmsteen, put it that way”

guitar.com
Ola Englund responds to Nergal’s comments on overproduced metal: “These are the words of an old metal fart – just like me”
Guitarist Ola Englund has responded to comments from Behemoth’s Nergal on modern overproduced metal music, claiming that mistakes and live groove are what makes an album. In an interview with Australian magazine Heavy, frontman Nergal had argued that “perfection makes things boring” and that sometimes, modern metal bands aren’t always as organic as they say they are.
guitar.com
Brian May shares fanmade top guitarist list and the “primitive thrill of pride” it brought him
In today’s episode of your guitar hero doesn’t realise he’s a guitar hero, Queen rockstar Brian May apparently could not hide his surprise at seeing his name — and his guitar — listed alongside the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page on a fan’s top guitarist list.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
guitar.com
Kerry King calls Slayer’s breakup “premature”, says band was “on top of the world”
Goodbyes are never easy and “premature” goodbyes even more so, as former Slayer guitarist Kerry King can probably attest to. Speaking in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the musician said that he felt “Anger… what else?” when asked about the band’s decision to split back in 2019.
guitar.com
Strymon Flint V2 review – same great sounds, a new world of control
An iterative update that keeps the wonderfully authentic sounds that made the Flint a star and adds on a wealth of MIDI-enabled control options. There is perhaps no finer combination of effects than reverb and tremolo – there’s a reason so many amp makers built the two right into the circuit back in the days before pedals brought studio effects to live settings in a much more convenient way. And artists certainly thought so too – whether you’re crafting a bleak Western soundscape or an indie-rock squall of sound, melding the undulating wobble of tremolo and the ethereal chime of reverb has proved fertile ground for countless guitarists over the decades.
guitar.com
A Willow and St. Vincent collaboration could be happening
It appears that a collaboration between Willow and St. Vincent could be in the works as the 22-year-old pop-punk star has shared a photo of the musician, also known as Annie Clark, in the studio. In a photo – captioned “circutcircus <>” – shared to Instagram by Willow over the...
