King Mideas
3d ago
damn those pesky firearms complaining all the time. Additionally, I am trying to figure out if the firearms are specifically complaining, how does this effect the 2nd amendment.
Dover Woman Arrested for 5th DUI Offense
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police arrested a Dover woman for felony DUI after a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 7 around 3:32 p.m. a trooper noticed a car at a stop sign with an expired registration and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 47-year-old Stacy...
Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun
Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. On January 7, 2023,
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit

The Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early this morning. On January
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of one-year-old MD boy
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
One-Year-Old Killed In Tragic Accident Near Harrington
Maryland troopers will not be charged for man's death while in custody
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office reveals what led to a man's death while in police custody last January.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns off I-95 in New Castle County, officials say
NEWPORT, Del. - A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital after the unit he was driving overturned on I-95 in New Castle County. Officials with Delaware State Police say the crash happened a little after 10:30 Sunday morning. The tractor-trailer was traveling on the off ramp to Route 141, from...
Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
Former Delaware State Trooper Sentenced To 6 Months Prison For Civil Rights Violation
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Davis?
A triple shooting near a funeral service that was ending left one man dead and two women injured. Now, that man's family is asking for your help in finding his killer.
Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Kendrick Johnson, 31, of Wilmington, and Diamonte Crawford, 31, of California, for drug-related offenses following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday evening in the Claymont area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 7:56 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle with a suspended registration northbound on...
