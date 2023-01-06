Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Make it Local: Cinder and Ash
(WFRV) – They are lightweight accessories, handcrafted in Two Rivers. Today, we welcome Cinder and Ash and creator, Minda Peterson. You can shop her products at a few upcoming events: March 26th at the OFHS Craft Show, June 10th at the Manitowoc Garden Faire, and November 11th at the Manitowoc Holiday Faire.
wearegreenbay.com
Art Nite is happening this Friday in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork. Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:. NewARTSpace...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Genie
Meet Genie, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This active pup is looking for a family with any children over 8 years old who can give her plenty of enrichment activities and walks. Originally found as a stray back in September, this sweet girl hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.
wearegreenbay.com
Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
wearegreenbay.com
First deaf waitress in Door Co. details experience in the service industry
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Being a server comes with a unique set of challenges from memorizing orders to communicating clearly with customers, all while having a positive attitude. Now imagine doing that without being able to hear. Brook Black does not have to imagine. Originally from Fond du...
wearegreenbay.com
Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill set for January 31 inside Titletown District
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off. Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Blanketing Brown County gives warmth to those in need
(WFRV) – It’s something most of us take for granted, but warmth is a privilege. There’s and easy way to extend that to others through Blanketing Brown County, a program from the United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council. Corrissa Frank, Chief Philanthropy Officer for...
wearegreenbay.com
Your Health with Bellin: Pediatric and adolescent care
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health With Bellin, the importance of having designated pediatric and adolescent care. Pediatrician Dr. Rita Selke joined us for a discussion. The Bellin Health adolescent team is located on Redbird Circle in De Pere. Call (920) 338-6830 to make an appointment. Learn more at bellin.org/adolescent.
wearegreenbay.com
Main Street Bridge in Green Bay to close on Friday for maintenance
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) for preventative maintenance activities. The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. Officials say Dousman Street will be...
wearegreenbay.com
Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?
(WFRV) – Could Chloe be Your New Best Friend?. She is up for adoption at the Oconto Humane Society. You can make an appointment to meet Chloe by calling the Oconto Humane Society at (920) 835-1738, message them on Facebook: @ocontoareahumane, or fill out an application on their website.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
wearegreenbay.com
New year, new you with help from Dr. Coussons Advanced care for Women
(WFRV) – A new year, new you. You can make it happen with the help from Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women. There are many different options to take including Aviclear, Botox, skin tightening, hair removal, facials with microdermabrasion, Mona Lisa touch and more. Dr. Coussons also offers a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Special Needs Alert’ helps crack case for 6-year-old found wandering in a Green Bay parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is crediting the ‘Special Needs Alert’ for helping track down a child’s mother. It’s meant to help those with medical conditions or behaviors in an emergency. In this case, it likely saved a child’s life....
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager injured in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side, police searching for suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Green Bay has non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing that happened Tuesday evening. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay has non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing. Police say they are looking for a suspect.
