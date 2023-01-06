Rochester superintendent wants police to provide security outside high schools after shooter nearly guns down student

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
RSCD board votes to station police outside some schools after Franklin High shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. In a 7-0 vote, the Rochester City School Board of Education agreed to have police outside some city schools after a person fired shots as three students were entering the Franklin Educational Campus building Thursday morning. A parent says this video shows what really happened in the shooting...
4 RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week, according to RCSD According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the front doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was […]
WHEC TV-10
Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is investigating after video showing a student nearly get shot on the steps to his high school was leaked. The incident happened last Thursday morning. The 16-year-old boy told Rochester Police he was chased down as he headed to the Franklin campus on Norton Street.
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
WHEC TV-10
Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
WHEC TV-10
Former trooper charged with tipping off suspects of gambling investigation
ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that Thomas J. Loewke, 51, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
WHEC TV-10
Exclusive video shows more details about shots fired outside Franklin Upper School, News10NBC blurred the faces
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has new exclusive video showing a student running as someone fired shots outside Franklin Upper School on Thursday morning. We blurred the faces of everyone in the video. The video shows the terrifying moment the gun is fired point-blank in the doorway of Franklin. We...
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Rochester man arrested for menacing woman with gun, kids present
Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.
WHEC TV-10
At age 100, woman earns diploma from Spencerport High School
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A 100-year-old woman in our area is celebrating a lifelong dream of earning a high school diploma. Pearl Neumann says she is glad to finally receive a diploma from Spencerport High School. Because she had to work on the family farm, she couldn’t finish high school. Her life has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service.
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
WHEC TV-10
MCSO calls for dangerousness standard on pre-trial detentions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling for reform to New York’s criminal justice laws. In a post on social media, the sheriff’s department says pre-trial detention is not an end-all solution to violence, but it is one of the solutions. The post cites rising street-level violence statistics, saying while some crime numbers are down, shootings, murders and gun arrests are up.
RPD: Man hospitalized nearly 7 hours after he was shot on North Clinton Ave.
Officers said it's unclear why he didn't initially report this or seek treatment sooner.
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment
Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man found injured at Tops parking lot over 7 hours after he was shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man was shot in the lower body on Monday night and wasn’t taken to the hospital until early next morning, more than 7 hours later. He is expected to survive. RPD officers responded to the parking lot of Tops on North...
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police arrest three people, including 14-year-old, after recovering stolen car
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested three teenagers overnight on Tuesday after officers recovered a car that they say was stolen. Officers say they tried to stop the car on Stowell Drive when the people inside ran away. Greece Police identified the passengers as an 18-year-old Greece resident and two boys from Rochester, aged 14 and 15. All three were caught and charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jury selection begins Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of an Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021. Seth Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse. On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s […]
WHEC TV-10
Colleges, universities and training programs represented at education fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Uniting & Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted an education fair at Blue Cross Arena on Monday. Over 100 colleges and universities, along with vocational and job training programs were there. All high school, college students, and adults, were welcome at the free event.
WHEC TV-10
URMC and UR School of Nursing announce nursing education program with free tuition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester Medical Center and School of Nursing announced a new nursing program that offers free tuition. The program is for non-nurses with a previous bachelor’s degree. URMC says the program is the first of its kind at a nationally ranked nursing school...
Comments / 0