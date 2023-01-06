ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester superintendent wants police to provide security outside high schools after shooter nearly guns down student

By Colleen Farrell News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former trooper charged with tipping off suspects of gambling investigation

ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that Thomas J. Loewke, 51, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

At age 100, woman earns diploma from Spencerport High School

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A 100-year-old woman in our area is celebrating a lifelong dream of earning a high school diploma. Pearl Neumann says she is glad to finally receive a diploma from Spencerport High School. Because she had to work on the family farm, she couldn’t finish high school. Her life has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service.
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO calls for dangerousness standard on pre-trial detentions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is calling for reform to New York’s criminal justice laws. In a post on social media, the sheriff’s department says pre-trial detention is not an end-all solution to violence, but it is one of the solutions. The post cites rising street-level violence statistics, saying while some crime numbers are down, shootings, murders and gun arrests are up.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece Police arrest three people, including 14-year-old, after recovering stolen car

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested three teenagers overnight on Tuesday after officers recovered a car that they say was stolen. Officers say they tried to stop the car on Stowell Drive when the people inside ran away. Greece Police identified the passengers as an 18-year-old Greece resident and two boys from Rochester, aged 14 and 15. All three were caught and charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy