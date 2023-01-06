Rochester superintendent wants police to provide security outside high schools after shooter nearly guns down student

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested three teenagers overnight on Tuesday after officers recovered a car that they say was stolen. Officers say they tried to stop the car on Stowell Drive when the people inside ran away. Greece Police identified the passengers as an 18-year-old Greece resident and two boys from Rochester, aged 14 and 15. All three were caught and charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.

GREECE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO