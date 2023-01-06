Read full article on original website
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
thesouthernladycooks.com
SOUTHERN RED RICE
My family loves this Southern red rice for dinner or anytime. I think they would eat it every meal. We love just about any kind of rice dish and we are always making rice bowls with leftovers. This is easy to prepare, keeps well refrigerated, can be reheated (you may need to add a little liquid when you reheat) and is very versatile. You might also like to check out our recipe for Southern style cabbage.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
Customers outraged after popular pasta is discontinued and pulled from the shelves – see the best replacements
FANS are saying "pasta la vista, baby" to their favorite star-shaped Pastina. Ronzoni's long-time supplier of the beloved pasta will no longer be able to manufacture it as of this month, the company announced. "Despite exhaustive efforts, we have been unable to identify a viable, new manufacturer who could make...
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?
A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
12tomatoes.com
Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Oven Risotto
All the taste without all the work. Even if pasta and pizza get all the attention, one of the finest dishes to come from Italy is risotto. It can be as simple or as extravagant as you like, but at the heart of the recipe is that creamy Arborio rice, cooked until it’s fall-apart tender in your mouth.
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
The Simple 'Tart' Jacques Pepin Constantly Serves At Parties
One of the original celebrity chefs, Jacques Pepin has inspired both celebrity chefs and home cooks who grew up watching his PBS cooking shows. With a genuine warmth and gentle nature, he makes you believe that you CAN be a success in the kitchen – all you need is some time, simple ingredients, and the right technique.
12tomatoes.com
One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice
Pieces of chicken and veggies cooked in a deliciously creamy herb sauce stirred through with brown rice and quinoa. Pan-cooked chicken with broccoli florets, quinoa, and rice is a perfectly adequate meal, if a little bland and boring. But a one pan One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice dish featuring quinoa, fresh veg, a combination of deliciously rustic flavors, and topped with parmesan cheese? Now we’re talking business!
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
How to reheat leftover pizza at home like a pro
So you've managed — by some divine grace — not to finish your entire pizza. That alone is accomplishment enough, and you should be proud of your noble restraint. You know what they say: Good things come to those that wait, and the good thing coming to you is the ultimate leftover pizza lunch.
delishably.com
Orange Honey Mustard Mole Poblano Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Every time I make a pork tenderloin recipe, I sing its praises to the heavens. It’s probably rather repetitive by now, the panegyric admiration for this humble cut of meat, but I wouldn’t be so adulatory if it didn't taste so incredible. The meat becomes so tender, and it is so easy to prepare. I'd say it's the king of pork dishes, so much better than the bony pork chop, and none of the fatty heaviness of other pork dishes. Not only that, but pork tenderloin is inexpensive—far cheaper than a steak.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
