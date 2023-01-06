Read full article on original website
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
wxpr.org
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, currently all eastbound lanes of I-94 are open. One lane of westbound I-94 is open. Tow companies are actively removing several CMVs from the westbound ditch of I-94, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Wisconsin Department...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County close to replacing O’Malley as administrator
The process of hiring a new La Crosse County administrator moves closer to the finish line Wednesday. The county’s executive committee will consider a contract to appoint Jane Klekamp as full-time administrator during its monthly meeting. The full county board voted Monday night to offer Klekamp the job that...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse BizTalk PM with guest Vicki Markussen, discussing new podcast, minimum wages, tipping
Vicki Markussen in the WIZM studio Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss her new podcasts that dives into the business world — call it talk-show inception. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
agupdate.com
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County planning repairs to 9 miles of county roads next year
More than 100 miles of county roads in La Crosse County have been identified as needing repairs, and about half of those miles are scheduled for work over a five-year period, starting in 2024. The projects all rate a 5 or lower on a pavement scale, where 10 is the...
Downtown La Crosse business gets burgled three days after opening doors for first time
On Thursday, The Bronze Dragon opened on Main Street. The tavern is in the old Sushi Pirate location. When employees went to open the store on Sunday, they found all the cash was stolen and a back door wide open.
