HOUSTON (KIAH) Galveston Restaurant Week is getting underway on the island. Goers can experience cuisine that from all over the week of January 9 – February 5, 2023. Incase you’re new to Galveston, keep in mind that every winter on Galveston Island, this beloved popular culinary tradition features discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, and is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, so expect crowds.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO