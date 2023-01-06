Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Childrens Museum Houston to hold its 27th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming on Monday, the Children’s Museum Houston will host an event on Saturday honoring the legendary civil rights leader and his legacy. The museum will have its 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14.
cw39.com
How to watch CW39 at the 2023 MLK Grande Parade
CW39 Houston will be at the 2023 MLK Grande parade. Join CW39’s DeJonique Garrison and Seth Kovar as they give you a LIVE look online. Celebrating its 29th Anniversary, welcome to the 29th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston, one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the U.S. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Annual MLK Grande Parade involves millions through television, social media, and spectatorship.
cw39.com
Galveston Restaurant Week
HOUSTON (KIAH) Galveston Restaurant Week is getting underway on the island. Goers can experience cuisine that from all over the week of January 9 – February 5, 2023. Incase you’re new to Galveston, keep in mind that every winter on Galveston Island, this beloved popular culinary tradition features discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, and is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, so expect crowds.
cw39.com
Houston Public Library is now a ‘Fine Free’ system for cardholders
Houston (KIAH) – The Houston Public Library will no longer charge late fines on overdue books and other borrow items. According to a press release from the city, the measure was supported by both Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council. This change is effective January 11, 2023.
cw39.com
2 year anniversary of the ‘Madisonville snow day’
HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Chief Meteorologist take a walk down memory lane, and reflect on the unforgettable snowfall that occurred in Madisonville January 10th-11th, 2021. It was only meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s second week of living in Houston and taking on the new position at CW39 when given this lofty task… GO COVER THE SNOW!
cw39.com
How to buy 2023 Rodeo Houston tickets Thursday Jan. 12
HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to buy your rodeo tickets and they’re being sold in two waves for the first time ever! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets are now being sold to the public and there are couple of ways you can purchase yours. The two waves work like...
Report: These are the top eateries in Texas for eating oysters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters. Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day!...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
cw39.com
Houston’s African-American Health Coalition to host “The State of African-American Health”
Houston (KIAH) – Happening this week, Houston’s African-American Health Coalition will host “The State of African American Health”. The forum is focused on bringing a conversation about the health and wellness of black patients, families, and community. Guests panelists will include: Harris County Public Health Executive...
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
cw39.com
Today is National Clean Your Desk Day
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! This day falls on the second Monday of January each year. As you kick off the new year, let’s think. When was the last time you cleaned out your desk or work area?. It is possible that the average...
cw39.com
Houston Native and Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel asking for public to vote her to semifinals for Miss Universe pageant
HOUSTON (KIAH) This Saturday, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. And you can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022, into the semi-finals, and all you have to do is Vote for Houston native and current Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. For a number...
coveringkaty.com
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
houstononthecheap.com
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Murphy Village Shopping Center
Murphy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Murphy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
