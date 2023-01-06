ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

How to watch CW39 at the 2023 MLK Grande Parade

CW39 Houston will be at the 2023 MLK Grande parade. Join CW39’s DeJonique Garrison and Seth Kovar as they give you a LIVE look online. Celebrating its 29th Anniversary, welcome to the 29th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston, one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the U.S. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Annual MLK Grande Parade involves millions through television, social media, and spectatorship.
cw39.com

Galveston Restaurant Week

HOUSTON (KIAH) Galveston Restaurant Week is getting underway on the island. Goers can experience cuisine that from all over the week of January 9 – February 5, 2023. Incase you’re new to Galveston, keep in mind that every winter on Galveston Island, this beloved popular culinary tradition features discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, and is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, so expect crowds.
cw39.com

Houston Public Library is now a ‘Fine Free’ system for cardholders

Houston (KIAH) – The Houston Public Library will no longer charge late fines on overdue books and other borrow items. According to a press release from the city, the measure was supported by both Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council. This change is effective January 11, 2023.
cw39.com

2 year anniversary of the ‘Madisonville snow day’

HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Chief Meteorologist take a walk down memory lane, and reflect on the unforgettable snowfall that occurred in Madisonville January 10th-11th, 2021. It was only meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s second week of living in Houston and taking on the new position at CW39 when given this lofty task… GO COVER THE SNOW!
cw39.com

How to buy 2023 Rodeo Houston tickets Thursday Jan. 12

HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to buy your rodeo tickets and they’re being sold in two waves for the first time ever! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets are now being sold to the public and there are couple of ways you can purchase yours. The two waves work like...
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
cw39.com

Today is National Clean Your Desk Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! This day falls on the second Monday of January each year. As you kick off the new year, let’s think. When was the last time you cleaned out your desk or work area?. It is possible that the average...
coveringkaty.com

The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy

ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
realtynewsreport.com

Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’

Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
