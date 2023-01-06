ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Flyers 'spanked' by talented Leafs, DeAngelo benched during loss

The Maple Leafs brought the Flyers back to earth with a thud. John Tortorella's club lost to a better and more talented team Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers fell hard, 6-2, at the hands of the Maple Leafs, a defeat that snapped their season-best winning streak at four games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Red Sox DFA former top pitching prospect

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran infielder Justin Turner on Friday. Before doing so, they had to clear a spot on the roster. Left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Turner. Hernandez, 26, was signed by the Red Sox as an...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA

