If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
cw39.com
Today is National Clean Your Desk Day
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! This day falls on the second Monday of January each year. As you kick off the new year, let’s think. When was the last time you cleaned out your desk or work area?. It is possible that the average...
houstononthecheap.com
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
cw39.com
Blind runner to compete in Houston Marathon festivities again Sunday
HOUSTON (KIAH) Brandon Adame was born with very little sight, and when he turned 15, he lost his vision entirely. It was in 2005 that he tried his first half-marathon, and he hasn’t looked back since. Adame has now competed in 13 such-races on top of full marathons, triathlons,...
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
bluebonnetnews.com
El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs
The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Texas’ best ice cream shop isn’t ice cream at all: report
We're all screaming for ice cream in the new year and at any time during the year but have you ever thought of what spot in your state is the best of this tasty creamy cold treat?
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
Thirty years ago, Q-Patrol looked out for Houston's gay community
With homophobic violence on the rise, a cofounder of the Montrose group shares what he's learned.
cw39.com
California storm sends a cold front this week | How it affects Houston’s weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow. One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it....
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
fox26houston.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
