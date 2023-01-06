ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Today is National Clean Your Desk Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! This day falls on the second Monday of January each year. As you kick off the new year, let’s think. When was the last time you cleaned out your desk or work area?. It is possible that the average...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’

Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Blind runner to compete in Houston Marathon festivities again Sunday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Brandon Adame was born with very little sight, and when he turned 15, he lost his vision entirely. It was in 2005 that he tried his first half-marathon, and he hasn’t looked back since. Adame has now competed in 13 such-races on top of full marathons, triathlons,...
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs

The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
CLEVELAND, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson

A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
