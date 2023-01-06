Read full article on original website
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.
The US added 223,000 jobs in December, another sign there's no recession yet
In addition to the added payrolls, the US unemployment rate fell in December, changing from 3.6% to 3.5%.
US job growth cools slightly in December as economy adds 223,000 new positions
The Labor Department's December jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears the U.S. is headed for a recession.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Labor market stays strong as wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
The US labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in December, But Rises for Black Women, Hispanic Men
The U.S. unemployment rate declined overall in December, but rose for Black women and Hispanic men, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report. Black women saw unemployment increased to 5.5% last month, up 0.3 percentage points from 5.2% in November, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Overall, Black employment held steady at 5.7%, while the unemployment rate for Black men actually declined to 5.1% from 5.4% last month.
U.S. employers exceed expectations by adding 223,000 jobs in December
The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employers in the U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, surpassing the expectations of economists and reflecting an economy that remains resilient amid interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve, per The Associated Press. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent, a 53-year low, according to the Labor Department. The report notes that the industries with notable job gains included "leisure and hospitality, health care, construction, and social assistance." December's job growth brought the total job creation for 2022 to 4.5 million, capping the second year of robust growth after the 6.7...
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
Biden celebrates December jobs report as Fed mulls further rate hikes
President Joe Biden celebrated the December jobs report Friday, claiming the hundreds of thousands of jobs added to end 2022 represented "more evidence" that his "economic plan is working."
US adds 223,000 jobs in December, ending 2022 on high note
The US jobs market ended 2022 on a high note, adding another 223,000 jobs in December, the department of labor reported on Friday. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, back to its pre-pandemic low. The continued strength of the jobs market comes as the Federal Reserve has struggled to cool...
ValueWalk
US Jobs Data Gives Fed License To Keep Tightening, Wall Street Sell Off Resumes
Asia’s equity markets rise slightly, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng near six-month highs. Boost to holiday industry as 61% of people say they’re planning a holiday this year, ahead of the busiest day for bookings. Brent crude now at $79 a barrel, continuing gains on US inventory...
nrn.com
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December; U.S. unemployment rate slips to 3.5%
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December, the 24th consecutive month of workforce expansion in the segment, as the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. In its monthly report, the Labor Department division said total non-farm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in...
AOL Corp
Recession watch: Stay on guard despite strong December jobs report, economist warns
Investors should remain on recession watch, one top economist warned, even as the December jobs report showed another solid month of employment gains for the U.S. economy. "I do see that some of the pain that households are feeling... in terms of the inflation on their pocketbook means they are starting to pull back on spending," Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Businesses who basically switched from just-in-time to just-in-case [inventory] are now sitting with inventory they need to unload. That means if they unload it, they're going to unload it at a cost and they will have to let go of workers."
Job growth and wages slip in December but remain above Fed target
The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, a slight decrease from the previous month. Here's what that means for you.
Americans got smaller raises in December — and it could be exactly what we need to avoid a 2023 recession
With the December data on employment, you get the best of both worlds: a good labor market and a reduced chance of a recession.
Builder
Nonfarm Payroll Employment Growth Decelerates for Fifth Consecutive Month in December
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in December, following job growth greater than 250,000 in October and November, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality (+67,000), health care (+55,000), construction (+28,000), and social assistance (+20,000). According to Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae, December marked the fifth consecutive month of deceleration for employment growth.
Industrial Distribution
Worker Strikes, Union Elections Surged in 2022
Workers organized and took to the picket line in increased numbers in 2022 to demand better pay and working conditions, leading to optimism among labor leaders and advocates that they're witnessing a turnaround in labor's sagging fortunes. Teachers, journalists and baristas were among the tens of thousands of workers who...
