Heavy Song of the Week: Obituary Ring in the New Year with Old-School Death Metal Riffage on “My Will to Live”

Related
Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI and Alexisonfire Members Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”: Watch
“Two Minutes to Late Night” has returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” featuring members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, and Alexisonfire. The YouTube channel’s all-star cover series became a staple during the days of lockdown, gathering notable musicians to remotely record songs from home. As “Two Minutes to Late Night” plans to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, the cover collabs have become more infrequent, but no less star-studded.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.
Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Ben Gibbard catches up with Kyle Meredith interview o talk about Asphalt Meadows, the 10th album from Death Cab for Cutie, as well as the upcoming 20th anniversary tour around Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up. (Get tickets here!)
Journey’s Original Keyboardist Gregg Rolie to Join Band on Upcoming Tour
Journey will hit the road next month on a North American tour, and you can expect a familiar face to be among them: according to guitarist Neal Schon, original keyboardist Gregg Rolie will perform with the band for the first time in over four decades. Rolie helped found Journey back...
Kerry King Was Angered by Slayer’s “Premature” Retirement: “That Livelihood Got Taken Away”
When Slayer famously announced that the band would call it quits after wrapping up their final tour in 2019, fans weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news. As it turns out, guitarist Kerry King had “anger” about the decision to end the legendary thrash band. In...
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Song “Without You”: Stream
Hip-hop lost one of its brightest stars two months ago when Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Fellow Migos member and Takeoff’s real-life uncle Quavo was particularly affected by the loss, and now he’s put those feelings into words with his new song “Without You.”
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch
IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
Balance Sheet: Indie Veteran Patrick Holland Break Downs Income and Expenses From Seven Concerts
When it comes to rock and roll, sex and drugs are almost old fashioned while money is the last taboo. The music industry can be frustratingly opaque when it comes to income, lifestyle, and who can afford to be an artist, but our feature Balance Sheet hopes to change that. Today, Patrick Holland breaks down the income and expenses from his recent tour.
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour
Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Atmospheric New Single “Nobody”: Stream
Black Belt Eagle Scout, the indie rock project of Katherine Paul, is back today with another new single called “Nobody.” It’s the latest sample of her upcoming album The Land, The Water, The Sky. Much of Paul’s music is inspired by her Indigenous roots, and “Nobody” navigates...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Returns to Rydell High: Watch
“Sometimes you gotta be bad to do good,” says Marisa Davila’s Jane in the new teaser trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. With those words, the stage is set for the prequel series, which premieres on Paramount+ on April 6th. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies...
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Promise “Scariest” Installment Yet: Watch
The Evil Dead are coming back: New Line Cinema has today unveiled the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the new installment in the beloved horror franchise set to hit theaters on April 21st, 2023. Creator/original director Sam Raimi won’t be helming this movie, nor will Bruce Campbell reprise his...
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch
Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Every Arctic Monkeys Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This article originally ran in 2018 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Sheffield’s finest.
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Ozzy’s 10th Grandchild
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have welcomed a baby boy named Sidney together. The news was revealed by Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, on the latter’s UK television program The Talk. The very metal baby has blood lines to both Slipknot and Black Sabbath, thanks to having...
Popcaan Taps Drake for New Song “We Caa Done”: Stream
OVO dancehall star Popcaan has tapped his label boss Drake for his new single, “We Caa Done.” It’s the latest preview of Popcaan’s new album, Great Is He, out January 27th via OVO Sound. Stream it below. The collaboration was co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi. It’s...
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs
Mac DeMarco has announced his new album, Five Easy Hot Dogs. It arrives on CD and digital platforms on January 20th via Mac’s Record Label ahead of its vinyl release on May 12th. The instrumental collection was created while traveling across North America, with each song named after the...
