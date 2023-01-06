ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Able to Speak, Breathing Tube Removed: Team

By Justin Rohrlich
 5 days ago
Megan Jelinger/File Photo via Reuters

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and is once again able to speak, the team announced Friday. The 24-year-old joined a team meeting from his hospital bed via FaceTime, telling his teammates, “Love you boys,” according to the Bills. Hamlin, who collapsed during a game on Monday and had to be resuscitated twice after his heart stopped, “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement.

