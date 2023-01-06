ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS News

Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, physicians say

CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) - Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery a week after he collapsed on went into cardiac arrest, University of Cincinnati Health physicians said. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

CBS News

