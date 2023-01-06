Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
McCarthy reacts to classified documents discovered from Biden's time as VP: Dems 'overplayed their hand'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats "overplayed their hand" regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as classified documents have now been found at Biden center.
Mark Levin warns House GOP: 'If you don't unite to fight tyranny, the people will rise up against you'
Fox News host Mark Levin breaks down Kevin McCarthy's narrow win and what Republicans need to do to earn voters' trust in his opening monologue on 'Life Liberty& Levin.'
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene, who helped McCarthy become speaker, tried the inside game
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene played the inside game while helping elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker in the 118th Congress.
After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs
As President Biden's scandal regarding government documents makes headlines, a CNN segment spoke about how mishandling of such critical information may be over-criminalized.
After Biden border visit, senators from both parties witness migrant crisis first-hand
Lawmakers from both parties traveled to the southern border in the wake of President Biden's visit, and as the migrant crisis continues to rage in Texas and Arizona.
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Muslim group demands Hamline University reinstate professor fired for showing image of Muhammad
The Muslim Public Affairs Council has demanded Hamline University reinstate an adjunct professor fired from the school for displaying an image of Muhammad.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Gavin Newsom takes hits from Twitter after heralding California as the 'true freedom state'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, caught flak from social media users who claimed his speech and tweet calling California a 'freedom state' was out of touch.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Mag roasted for claiming football is racist after Damar Hamlin collapse: 'Pure trash'
A Duke University professor's Scientific American opinion piece used the collapse of Damar Hamlin during an NFL game to start a conversation about "anti-Blackness" in football.
