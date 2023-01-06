ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynbc5.com

Old college in Rutland to becoming housing and childcare center

RUTLAND, Vt. — The College of St. Joseph, which shuttered in 2019, is seeing new life. It’s a community rec center, training facility and now perhaps mixed-income housing. “It's how can we get workforce and mixed-income village up there,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “Initially, we're talking about 60 units of rental, but I think there's opportunity for some homeownership up there, whether it's townhouses or small cottage village of some sort.”
RUTLAND, VT
ibrattleboro.com

BCTV Schedule – Week of January 9, 2023

12:00 am The David Pakman Show – The David Pakman Show – Weekly Broadcast. 1:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey – This Week’s Energy News. 5:05 am VT Legislative Summit – Child Care and Paid Leave (12/8/22) 6:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard – Brattleboro SB...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Bob Stannard: How to become Speaker of the House

Kevin McCarthy is “too willing to trade anything to be speaker. He made promises to the point where he had nothing left to sell except himself, which now has no value.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Bob Stannard: How to become Speaker of the House.
VERMONT STATE
ibrattleboro.com

Prescription Drug Access Seminar

Richard Davis RN, long-time health care advocate, will be offering an information seminar for Windham County residents who are looking to find out the best way to buy prescription medications at the lowest price. With the closing of Hotel Pharmacy and Brattleboro Pharmacy people are facing confusing and difficult choices...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
ibrattleboro.com

January Thaw

This is all from memory and after 45+ years it is not all that good but:. It was January 1976, and I was on Christmas break from VTC at my parent’s house here in Brattleboro. I drove an old Dodge Dart and was able to get it started on cold mornings by putting a drop light under the hood overnight to keep the battery warm. During the first week or two of January we went for a spell of 4 or 5 days with the daytime high temperature staying below zero. I think it was 5 days. I remember this because my friend Mark was living in Putney and called me each morning for help to get his car started. Each morning I would start my car, drive to Putney and jump start his car. I think an old VW Beatle.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
VTDigger

This place is moving fast

I feel as though I am not living in the place I used to live. I used to live in a place where the snow covered the ground through the winter, where the frost sunk 2, 3 feet below. It was a place where wild animals hibernated, and farm animals ate hay at least half the year. Sugaring season began between Presidents Day and Town Meeting Day in early March. And it was a place where I wore long johns every day except summer.
WESTMINSTER, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Regional Transit Authority Updates Snow Routes for Winter Weather

WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Transit Authority has updated its snow routes this month, using alternate routes for significant winter weather. WRTA passengers should pay attention for forecasts calling for accumulating snow in the Worcester area and refer to the WRTA website, social media or call the WRTA's information number at 508-791-9782, to find out if snow routes are in effect. Snow routes will also be announced on local radio stations and passengers can ask bus drivers for updated route and detour information.
WORCESTER, MA

