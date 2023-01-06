ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Assault weapon ban bill passes Illinois House of Representatives

By Danny Connolly
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBbwf_0k5nrghr00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Legislators are working to pass an assault weapon ban in the lame duck session.

Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) was at the Highland Park 4th of July parade that turned into a mass shooting. Now he has been working with groups like Moms Demand Action to ban several semi-automatic weapons.

Advocates rally in support of assault weapon bans

“We’re talking about banning the sale of assault weapons in the state of Illinois,” Morgan said. “We’re talking about banning the sale of high-capacity magazines that are plaguing our communities with gun violence. And now is the time. We cannot wait.”

Morgan filed two amendments Thursday changing some key parts of the bill. A proposal to change the age of legal gun ownership has been dropped, the ban magazines has loosened from 10-round to 12-round, and they have weakened a penalty for violating the magazine ban to a misdemeanor with a fine.

The bill passed along party lines in the House Executive Committee Thursday afternoon. The vote in the House of Representatives was 64-43.

Legislation filed to shield out-of-state people seeking abortions

Republicans largely did not support the bill, who argue the bill is ineffective and will only punish law-abiding gun owners.

“You are turning legal gun owners with this bill into felons,” Rep. C. D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) said. “We don’t know what the answer is to mental instability, right to frustrated children that have mental issues or whatever it may be. We’re doing something here that is going to harm more legal citizens than anything.”

One of the votes for the bill includes outgoing House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs).

“Enough is enough,” Durkin said.

Champaign police: ‘good, hard police work and technology’ helped to reduce violence in 2022

The bill is scheduled to head to the Senate. Legislators hope it is voted on before the new set of legislators are sworn in Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker ‘proud’ to sign off on strict gun ban

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Illinois hopes to take new steps towards ending gun violence throughout the state. An assault weapon ban was passed by the Illinois House and now waits to be signed on Governor Pritzker’s desk. While many were optimistic about the amended bill, some lawmakers have spoken out against it and argue that it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday evening. “Ladies and gentleman, the state of our state is strong and about to get stronger,” Gov. Holcomb said as he gave high praises to the Hoosier State. The governor laid out three set of goals that he intends […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois Lottery mints a new millionaire — their first of 2023

ILLINOIS — Someone in the state can call themselves a millionaire after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot. According to the Illinois Lottery, one online player matched all five numbers for Monday’s evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. Those numbers are: 2-3-7-23-35. The player is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of the year, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
JASONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kenergy announces new president and CEO

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kenergy Board of Directors has announced Timothy Lindahl as its next President and CEO. Officials say Lindahl succeeds Jeff Hohn who has been President and CEO at the cooperative since 2015. Hohn will be retiring in March, and Lindahl will begin his new role on March 13. “Tim has more than […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy