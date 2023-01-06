ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Giants’ playoff ‘innocence’ is joy to watch that won’t last long

It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside The Celtics

The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut. During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job

ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams attracted some negative attention Wednesday after he seemed to pretty obviously campaign for one specific job in college basketball. Williams tweeted Wednesday that he always considered Georgetown basketball to be “a dream job.” The tweet came seemingly out of the blue, with no context to it. So people keep asking... The post Jay Williams gets roasted for apparently campaigning for 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Rogersville Review

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Miami football makes top 25 odds for 2023 National Championship

The Miami football program is in a seven-way tie for 25th at +15,000 to win the 2023 national championship in odds released by Fan Duel. Florida is one of the other seven schools listed by Fan Duel at 15,000 to 1. Clemson leads ACC teams and is sixth nationally at +1,600 to win the 2023 national championship.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

