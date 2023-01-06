Read full article on original website
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KTLO
2 vehicles reported stolen in Izard County
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles reported stolen on Thursday. According to Sheriff Charley Melton, the first report came in at around 4:40 in the afternoon from the Dollar General in Oxford. The vehicle is described as a maroon 1999 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate number 827 VBC. The front bumper is black with blue tape on the passenger side.
KYTV
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
KTLO
Searcy County man arrested for shooting neighbor
A Searcy County man has been arrested without bond for shooting his neighbor twice while passing his residence. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a shooting involving a male subject. Dispatched confirmed a report of a victim who had been shot twice while driving by a neighbor.
krcgtv.com
Hickman outlasts Ozark
Columbia — It was a game that went right down to the wire Saturday afternoon. Hickman ended up earning the close 53-51 win over Ozark.
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
