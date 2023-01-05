ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepulseofnh.com

Former Portsmouth Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

A former Portsmouth resident was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Corson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover state trooper in 2021. Federal agents also seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from a storage unit Corson rented in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua man charged with assault, threatening with a knife

NASHUA — A 36-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested on Sunday. Police say they responded to a domestic violence call involving Jesse Bridger and an adult man known to him. Bridger was placed under arrest on the scene. He is being charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence,...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Manchester, NH man arrested twice in same day on assault charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester resident was arrested twice in eight hours after police took him into custody for an alleged assault, then took him into custody again for another after he was initially released. Officials with the Manchester Police Department said it was around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday,...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Burglar arrested after Hillsborough County break-in

NEW IPSWICH — A 48-year-old man was arrested in New Ipswich, New Hampshire on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a burglary and theft at the New Ipswich Market at Turnpike Road at around 5:00 a.m. Employees reported that they arrived at the store to find that someone smashed out...
NEW IPSWICH, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Boston Police seize AK-47 Assault Rifle, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Meth, and ammo

“Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan. On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
Boston

What we know about the fatal police shooting of N.H. teen Mischa Fay

Officers were called to the 17-year-old's home several times last year for mental health aid, records show. Officers with the Gilford Police Department were no strangers to the home on Varney Point Road, located in central New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Authorities had received seven emergency calls from the Gilford...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers

A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
METHUEN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy