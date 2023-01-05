Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
thepulseofnh.com
Former Portsmouth Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
A former Portsmouth resident was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Corson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover state trooper in 2021. Federal agents also seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from a storage unit Corson rented in Portsmouth.
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua man charged with assault, threatening with a knife
NASHUA — A 36-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested on Sunday. Police say they responded to a domestic violence call involving Jesse Bridger and an adult man known to him. Bridger was placed under arrest on the scene. He is being charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence,...
whdh.com
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with baby born in NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in a tent in the woods during a freezing night last month. George Theberge, 45, is wanted in connection with...
whdh.com
Manchester, NH man arrested twice in same day on assault charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester resident was arrested twice in eight hours after police took him into custody for an alleged assault, then took him into custody again for another after he was initially released. Officials with the Manchester Police Department said it was around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday,...
newportdispatch.com
Burglar arrested after Hillsborough County break-in
NEW IPSWICH — A 48-year-old man was arrested in New Ipswich, New Hampshire on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a burglary and theft at the New Ipswich Market at Turnpike Road at around 5:00 a.m. Employees reported that they arrived at the store to find that someone smashed out...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police seize AK-47 Assault Rifle, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Meth, and ammo
“Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan. On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
What we know about the fatal police shooting of N.H. teen Mischa Fay
Officers were called to the 17-year-old's home several times last year for mental health aid, records show. Officers with the Gilford Police Department were no strangers to the home on Varney Point Road, located in central New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Authorities had received seven emergency calls from the Gilford...
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
newportdispatch.com
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
Boston man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking organization
A drug distributor for a Boston-area drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy that involved a cocaine and cocaine base.
Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers
A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Watch: Brian Walshe’s arraignment for allegedly misleading police
Walshe is the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn't been seen since Jan. 1.
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
WMUR.com
Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
