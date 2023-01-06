Read full article on original website
Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son events return to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two popular events are coming up in Kearney. Jeni Cramer and Marty Browne with Kearney Park and Recreation have more on Daddy / Daughter Date Night and Mother / Son Fun Day!. 19th Annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night. Catered Dinner, Dancing & Games. Friday, January 20. 6:00-9:30pm.
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
Lexington teen makes blankets for children in need
LEXINGTON, Neb. — All it took was some fabric and thread for 14-year-old Jaelynn Roberts to make a difference. That’s because her parents work closely with at-risk-youth. Her father is a police officer and her mother the Juvenile Clerk for Dawson County Court. “I see how many kids...
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Learning Curve: Morris Matinees
KEARNEY, Neb. — The arts play an important role at Kearney Public Schools, starting from a young age. Central Elementary School Principal Teresa Schnoor has more on the Morris Matinee Program at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Established in 2015, the Scott D. & Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund supports...
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
New police substation at Grand Island Public Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It will now be normal to see police officers going in and out the Grand Island Public Library with their new police substation inside the building. The Grand Island Public Library Board president Jaime Parr said since the year 2000 they've wanted to have a police substation in the building.
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
Skill based machines may see tax like casino slot machines
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In 2020 Nebraska voters passed the law to allow gambling in the state of Nebraska. As the law was passed, skill based, cash game machines are popping up in Hall County in bars, gas stations, and convenience stores. These machines do not pay taxes like the casino and city of Grand Island wants to see that changed.
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
Grand Island Police investigating possible car arsons
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly purposely started on fire over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said officers were called just after 12:45 p.m. Friday to YAP Auction, 317 West Fourth Street, in reference to a 1997 Plymouth Voyager and a 1999 Ford Explorer on fire.
Two arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence – drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
GIPS board moves forward with interviews for interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Schools Board interviewed candidates for its interim superintendent position Tuesday afternoon. The board interviewed three candidates: Dr. Virginia Moon, Matt Fisher and Dr. Michael Teahon. Each interview lasted an hour. Teahon said his main priority would be to help the board...
