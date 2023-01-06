Read full article on original website
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
Drug, domestic abuse suspects sentenced in Renville County District Court
(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom Thursday announced two significant sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. Kingstrom says Torres, 55 of Olivia, was sentenced to 39 months in prison after being convicted of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a crime that took place back in April of 2021. Police say they made contact with Torres after he was seen parked at the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 71 with no lights on. Law enforcement observed signs of impairment and noticed he had an open beer on the center console, and was clutching an orange pouch which held 15 grams of methamphetamine. Torres also refused to submit to a breath test for driving while impaired. He has a prior felony criminal history including Intentional Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Possession of Cocaine, and Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and has a pending file in Renville County Court in which he is charged with seven counts including Escape from Custody, Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Fleeing, and Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree.
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
