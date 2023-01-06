Read full article on original website
Rain moves east; wind remains into the night
Light rain fell across the Coachella Valley this afternoon, leaving minimal accumulation. Higher totals were recorded through the San Gorgonio Pass, Beaumont exceeding 1" of rain. Wind gusts around the low desert have exceeded 30 MPH this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley until midnight.
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding
What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
Storm Watch | What is the recent storm doing for California's exceptional drought
Reservoir levels across the state are spiking in response to the massive runoff created by recent storms. Folsom lake is currently at 133% of its historical average.
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
