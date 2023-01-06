What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO