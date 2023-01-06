Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynbc5.com
Old college in Rutland to becoming housing and childcare center
RUTLAND, Vt. — The College of St. Joseph, which shuttered in 2019, is seeing new life. It’s a community rec center, training facility and now perhaps mixed-income housing. “It's how can we get workforce and mixed-income village up there,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “Initially, we're talking about 60 units of rental, but I think there's opportunity for some homeownership up there, whether it's townhouses or small cottage village of some sort.”
ibrattleboro.com
Prescription Drug Access Seminar
Richard Davis RN, long-time health care advocate, will be offering an information seminar for Windham County residents who are looking to find out the best way to buy prescription medications at the lowest price. With the closing of Hotel Pharmacy and Brattleboro Pharmacy people are facing confusing and difficult choices...
ibrattleboro.com
BCTV Schedule – Week of January 9, 2023
12:00 am The David Pakman Show – The David Pakman Show – Weekly Broadcast. 1:00 am Energy Week with George Harvey – This Week’s Energy News. 5:05 am VT Legislative Summit – Child Care and Paid Leave (12/8/22) 6:30 am Brattleboro Selectboard – Brattleboro SB...
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
ibrattleboro.com
January Thaw
This is all from memory and after 45+ years it is not all that good but:. It was January 1976, and I was on Christmas break from VTC at my parent’s house here in Brattleboro. I drove an old Dodge Dart and was able to get it started on cold mornings by putting a drop light under the hood overnight to keep the battery warm. During the first week or two of January we went for a spell of 4 or 5 days with the daytime high temperature staying below zero. I think it was 5 days. I remember this because my friend Mark was living in Putney and called me each morning for help to get his car started. Each morning I would start my car, drive to Putney and jump start his car. I think an old VW Beatle.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire municipalities welcome drop in state retirement contribution
Towns, cities and school districts across the state will save a little money next year due to decreasing contribution rates to the state retirement for the first time in 20 years. The rates employers pay into the system on behalf of government workers, which are set every two years, are...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
VTDigger
This place is moving fast
I feel as though I am not living in the place I used to live. I used to live in a place where the snow covered the ground through the winter, where the frost sunk 2, 3 feet below. It was a place where wild animals hibernated, and farm animals ate hay at least half the year. Sugaring season began between Presidents Day and Town Meeting Day in early March. And it was a place where I wore long johns every day except summer.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
WMUR.com
Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
