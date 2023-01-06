ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
KSNT

Despite record cocaine seizures, drug cartels roil Europe

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Each tiny plastic package was barely the size of a fingernail and weighed all of 0.2 grams. Still, the bags of white powder police seized in a Brussels cellar were yet another indication that a surge in cocaine and crack supply is hitting Europe hard.
KSNT

Nicaraguan bishop to stand trial on conspiracy charge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop who has criticized the Nicaraguan government will stand trial on charges of conspiracy and spreading false information, a court ruled Tuesday. Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez, shown seated and dressed as a civilian at Tuesday’s hearing, will remain under house arrest, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy