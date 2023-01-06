Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do your device's RAM and CPU resources remain over-stressed by the browser you use, which adversely affects the overall performance of your device? One way to address this issue is to upgrade your hardware, but that's not always a viable solution. The other option is to opt for a browser that uses fewer resources.

5 HOURS AGO