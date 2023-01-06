Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | LG C3, G3 and Z3 OLED Smart TVs presented with upgraded UIs and up to 70% brighter displays
LG has introduced a trio of new Smart TVs equipped with OLED panels. Currently, LG has announced the C3, G3 and the Z3, with entry-level A3 and B3 series models still unreleased for the time being. It is also worth noting that while LG has presented the C3, G3 and Z3 today, it will not exhibit any OLED Smart TVs at CES 2023 until January 5.
Apple Insider
TP-Link has new Wi-Fi 7 & mesh routers for homes and businesses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TP-Link has expanded its Deco lineup of weatherproof mesh Wi-Fi 6 products, and has added ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 routers at the cutting edge of networking performance. Three additions to TP-Link's Deco Wi-Fi Ultimate Whole...
makeuseof.com
Hypervisor Type 1 vs. Type 2: What Is the Difference, and Does It Matter?
Hypervisors are essential in the world of technology. A hypervisor is a program that can be installed on a computer to run various operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS, and Solaris systems in a secure environment. They are often used to lower operational costs, test systems, develop applications, and run various servers.
petapixel.com
Raspberry Pi’s New Camera Module 3 is its First to Feature Autofocus
Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 in multiple variants that are higher resolution, feature autofocus and HDR, and that have the ability to capture both visible light and infrared. The original Camera Module was the first official Raspberry Pi accessory launched in 2013. The previously most recent...
makeuseof.com
How to Use KDE Discover to Manage Linux Apps, Widgets, and Much More
Discover is the default package manager for the KDE Plasma desktop. Both Discover and KDE Plasma are found in a growing number of Linux distributions, including the version of Linux that powers the Steam Deck.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
New filing suggests Sonos is adding WiFi 6 support to its next wireless speakers
Sonos' rumoured 'Optimo' line of premium speakers will apparently include Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless stability.
makeuseof.com
Which Browser Uses the Least RAM and CPU on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS?
Do your device's RAM and CPU resources remain over-stressed by the browser you use, which adversely affects the overall performance of your device? One way to address this issue is to upgrade your hardware, but that's not always a viable solution. The other option is to opt for a browser that uses fewer resources.
How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners
Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
TechCrunch
Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package
The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
makeuseof.com
How Do You Use Ubuntu Core on a Raspberry Pi?
Ubuntu is a popular Linux distro that offers stability, multiple flavors with graphical interfaces, and a community of enthusiasts to help support each other. If you strip away the bells and whistles from Ubuntu, what remains is Ubuntu Core.
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
makeuseof.com
JLab Launches New Silent Epic Mechanical Keyboard at CES 2023
JLab launched its new wireless mechanical keyboard at CES 2023, the first fully-mechanical keyboard from the company. The JLab Epic Mechanical Keyboard will support both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and best of all, it has an integrated media dial in the top-right corner.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways KDE Plasma Reminds You That Computing Can Be Fun
Personal computers now come in many form factors, but the same can't be said about computer interfaces. Most PCs come with a layout that feels like Windows or macOS. Even mobile devices have grown more similar, regardless of whether you use Android or iOS.
makeuseof.com
Build an Automated Gardening System With the Raspberry Pi Pico W
With a green thumb and some patience, gardening is a lovely hobby regardless if you have a few exotic plants indoors or have a full-blown outdoor garden with potatoes and perennials.
