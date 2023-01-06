ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

TP-Link has new Wi-Fi 7 & mesh routers for homes and businesses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TP-Link has expanded its Deco lineup of weatherproof mesh Wi-Fi 6 products, and has added ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 routers at the cutting edge of networking performance. Three additions to TP-Link's Deco Wi-Fi Ultimate Whole...
makeuseof.com

Hypervisor Type 1 vs. Type 2: What Is the Difference, and Does It Matter?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hypervisors are essential in the world of technology. A hypervisor is a program that can be installed on a computer to run various operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS, and Solaris systems in a secure environment. They are often used to lower operational costs, test systems, develop applications, and run various servers.
petapixel.com

Raspberry Pi’s New Camera Module 3 is its First to Feature Autofocus

Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 in multiple variants that are higher resolution, feature autofocus and HDR, and that have the ability to capture both visible light and infrared. The original Camera Module was the first official Raspberry Pi accessory launched in 2013. The previously most recent...
makeuseof.com

How to Use KDE Discover to Manage Linux Apps, Widgets, and Much More

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discover is the default package manager for the KDE Plasma desktop. Both Discover and KDE Plasma are found in a growing number of Linux distributions, including the version of Linux that powers the Steam Deck.
makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
decrypt.co

Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers

Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
makeuseof.com

Which Browser Uses the Least RAM and CPU on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do your device's RAM and CPU resources remain over-stressed by the browser you use, which adversely affects the overall performance of your device? One way to address this issue is to upgrade your hardware, but that's not always a viable solution. The other option is to opt for a browser that uses fewer resources.
HackerNoon

How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners

Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
TechCrunch

Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package

The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
makeuseof.com

How Do You Use Ubuntu Core on a Raspberry Pi?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ubuntu is a popular Linux distro that offers stability, multiple flavors with graphical interfaces, and a community of enthusiasts to help support each other. If you strip away the bells and whistles from Ubuntu, what remains is Ubuntu Core.
makeuseof.com

JLab Launches New Silent Epic Mechanical Keyboard at CES 2023

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. JLab launched its new wireless mechanical keyboard at CES 2023, the first fully-mechanical keyboard from the company. The JLab Epic Mechanical Keyboard will support both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and best of all, it has an integrated media dial in the top-right corner.
makeuseof.com

6 Ways KDE Plasma Reminds You That Computing Can Be Fun

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Personal computers now come in many form factors, but the same can't be said about computer interfaces. Most PCs come with a layout that feels like Windows or macOS. Even mobile devices have grown more similar, regardless of whether you use Android or iOS.
makeuseof.com

Build an Automated Gardening System With the Raspberry Pi Pico W

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With a green thumb and some patience, gardening is a lovely hobby regardless if you have a few exotic plants indoors or have a full-blown outdoor garden with potatoes and perennials.

