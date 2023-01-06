ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Dog dragged by thief stealing car from gas station

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MINEOLA, N.Y. — A pet dog was severely injured when a car thief tried to throw it from the vehicle’s window.

The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that a 60-year-old woman was pumping gas Monday in Mineola when an unknown man got into her white 2020 Range Rover and stole it. Police said that inside the vehicle was a handbag containing the victim’s 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon dog.

“She’s very distraught,” Daemon Yoon, the owner of the doggie daycare the animal attends, told WCBS. “I mean, her car got stolen. Her wallet got stolen. Her phone. Whatever, those are all physical things. Those can all be replaced. But something like a dog, her family member? She loves that dog.”

Police said that while fleeing, the car thief attempted to throw the dog out of the window, but the animal’s collar got caught and the dog was dragged along the road. Police said the dog was eventually able to get free and was found by a passerby who called 911.

The passerby, Kelsey Greene, told WCBS that she and her boyfriend heard the animal yelping.

“I was shaking. It was really scary,” Greene said. “I have two dogs of my own. My boyfriend ran out and brought him to safety.”

The stolen vehicle was later found in East Orange, New Jersey, police told WPIX.

The dog will need surgery and may lose a limb because of its injuries, WCBS reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

