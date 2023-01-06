Read full article on original website
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
3 suspects wanted after stealing $2 million in jewelry during heist in Brooklyn
Surveillance video captured three armed suspects pulling off a brazen jewelry heist in Brooklyn.
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Trinitarios gang member gets 12 years in Bronx bodega death of ‘Junior’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Trinitarios gang member, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2022 in connection with the Bronx bodega slaying of a teen, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars, officials said. Luis Cabrera Santos was originally charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with […]
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
NYPD: 37-year-old fatally struck by car in Brooklyn
Police say a 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn.
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women from neighbor, victim’s friend says
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Justina Cruz spoke fondly about 45-year-old Bronx resident Tyrone Quick, who she said died trying to protect her and her neighbor Vanessa Guzman. Cruz said the suspect is her next-door neighbor, who she believes is mentally unstable. The next-door neighbor, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, stabbed Guzman with a knife Friday night […]
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Lex Ave jeweler fights gun-toting robbers during heist
An employee grappled with armed smash-and-grab thieves as the pair tried to rob a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspects.
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn
Police say on Friday two men distracted a Brink's employee outside a chase bank on 55th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
