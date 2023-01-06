ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Injury Alert: Denzel Ward's season is over, ruled out vs. Steelers

The season of cornerback Denzel Ward is over as he has been ruled out for this second half matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming into the game with a banged-up shoulder, listed as questionable this week, that same shoulder has now forced Ward out of this game. The defense has already created one takeaway, but now will be forced to replace their starting cornerback.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Doctors on Monday announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match at Paycor...
BUFFALO, NY

