It has been a very warm start to January! High temperatures have stayed mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. The average temperature through the first eight days of the year in Milwaukee is 35.0* which is 9.8* above normal. Compare that to a very cold start to the year in 2022 when the average temperature during the first week of January was 5.6* below normal.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO