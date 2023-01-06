ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin Recreation's 4th annual Winterfest

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Shake off those winter blues and come check out New Berlin Recreation's annual Winterfest. Winterfest is a family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun, including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa. To find out the location of the Winterfest and more information on the fun winter activities, click here.
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Crispy pork, cottage bakers and a café swap in Whitefish Bay

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. In a lot of circles, the new...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

MPD District 2 Three Kings event helps families

MILWAUKEE — Thirty-five families enjoyed the eighth annual Three Kings events hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Captain Patrick Pajot said they bring families that are impacted either by crime or financial difficulties together for a fun afternoon. “There’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Havana Café: Small restaurant, big flavor

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Havana Café may be one of the smallest restaurants in Franklin, but it has some of the biggest flavor when it comes to the homemade Cuban cuisine. Brian Kramp is finding out why dining at Havana Café is like having a meal in a friend's home kitchen.
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
RACINE, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?

It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek

West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Mild start to January continues

It has been a very warm start to January! High temperatures have stayed mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. The average temperature through the first eight days of the year in Milwaukee is 35.0* which is 9.8* above normal. Compare that to a very cold start to the year in 2022 when the average temperature during the first week of January was 5.6* below normal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

[Watch] What chefs eat: Gregory Leon of Amilinda

There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16-hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share three of their favorite dishes from locally owned restaurants.Amilinda.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hotspots remain from fire at a garbage disposal site in Whitewater, WI

WHITEWATER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Whitewater Dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal recycling center at 107 County Highway U on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 9:51 p.m. Authorities say they found one building fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The Whitewater Fire Department responded...
WHITEWATER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee

News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
MILWAUKEE, WI

