ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?

Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Union, NJ man dies after fall while removing holiday lights

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A township man died over the weekend after falling while taking down Christmas lights, according to published reports. The 62-year-old resident slipped on Saturday from a ladder outside his home on Ray Avenue, Patch reported. NJ.com reported that first responders found him on a concrete...
UNION, NJ
94.3 The Point

Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ

HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

All flights grounded at Newark Airport and nationwide

The FAA has lifted the ground stop that impacted thousands of flights for hours this morning. The order came after a critical safety system that allows pilots to communicate hazards in the air or on the ground. Airlines are warning of big delays as airports scramble to resume operations and...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy