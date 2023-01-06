Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?
Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
Union, NJ man dies after fall while removing holiday lights
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A township man died over the weekend after falling while taking down Christmas lights, according to published reports. The 62-year-old resident slipped on Saturday from a ladder outside his home on Ray Avenue, Patch reported. NJ.com reported that first responders found him on a concrete...
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
Mercer County, NJ hiking trails closed for hunting on these days
The Mercer County Park Commission has announced a series of days this winter when certain hiking sites will be closed to the public, during shotgun hunting for deer. The county secured a Community Based Deer Management permit from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which allows for an extended season through March on specific dates.
All flights grounded at Newark Airport and nationwide
The FAA has lifted the ground stop that impacted thousands of flights for hours this morning. The order came after a critical safety system that allows pilots to communicate hazards in the air or on the ground. Airlines are warning of big delays as airports scramble to resume operations and...
Teacher Allegedly Overdoses on Fentanyl in Front of Middle School Class
Students at a New Jersey middle school were shocked when their teacher reportedly overdosed in front of them during art class. Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, NJ, was found unresponsive on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the Westfield Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Search is over: Middletown, NJ bank robber who looted eight-grand is charged
The search has ended for a New Jersey man accused of robbing a bank in Middletown Township late last month. Middletown Police were first on the scene on December 28 around 10:43 am after an alarm went off at the Valley Bank on Route 35 South between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
New Jersey man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Toms River
A Lodi (Bergen County) man remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Toms River on Wednesday morning. Toms River Police said that the 42-year-old man was outside of the marked crosswalk when he stepped into traffic at the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive around 9:30 am.
NJ children’s hospital welcomes a bit of Hawaii to its staff
NEW BRUNSWICK — Hawaii comes to New Jersey!. Children’s Specialized Hospital, part of the RWJ Barnabas Health Children’s Health Network, welcomed their newest facility member to their New Brunswick Inpatient Hospital: a 22-month-old therapy dog. The hospital hosted a welcome party this week for Maui, the Golden...
Fans catch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Red Bank, NJ rehearsals
RED BANK — Any Bruce Springsteen fan knows that just before he and the E Street Band goes on tour, they rehearse, and they rehearse in New Jersey. In past years, fans have been known to congregate outside Convention Hall on the Asbury Park Boardwalk while The Boss and the band rehearsed songs for upcoming tours.
NJ marine mammal center is caring for its first patient of the season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
This Stunning New Jersey Home is Just too Perfect to Live In
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
NJ coach perved on girls’ locker room, messaged students, officials say
WEST NEW YORK — A high school basketball coach accused of entering the girls' locker room and sending inappropriate messages to three minors has been arrested and fired, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Former Memorial High School coach 41-year-old Ariel Alava was taken into custody by the...
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Wildly Popular New Jersey Retailer Closing Its Doors After Nearly 30 Years
Another New Jersey business is getting ready to close its doors despite the fact that the company itself doesn't want it to happen. It's always a bummer seeing another business close its doors in the Garden State, but what's even more frustrating to see that the store isn't closing of its own free will.
