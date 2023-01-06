ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hot Plate: Champagne & Fries at Pierpoint, Krautfest at Gertrude’s, Baltimore County Restaurant Week begins, and more.

By Kit Pollard
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Here are ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Baltimore

News about the producers of Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade have dominated headlines for the past week. But Jan. 15 will mark the late civil rights leader’s birthday, and groups across Charm City are focusing on paying tribute to King’s legacy. One of the most...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
TIMONIUM, MD
Wbaltv.com

What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Madoc

Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to Odenton

The brand’s menu consists of over 60 varieties from classic plain Glazed Do-Nut to the golden Sausage and Cheese. There is a lot to say about Shipley's delicious donuts. From its broad menu that has something for everyone to its different flavors and shapes that renders them irresistible. The nicely shaped delicious donuts has finally arrived Odenton to the joy of its many fans who has longed for it over the years.
ODENTON, MD
Baltimore Times

It Takes A Village: Baltimore’s All Black Marketplace

During the pandemic years, we all had to learn to be a little more creative. The way we work, the way we socialize, the way we shop all had to change. Running to the mall became a thing of the past as we learned to shop online and daily deliveries became commonplace. On one hand this was an efficient evolution but on the other hand something was lost. The pulse of the community can’t be felt through the Amazon app. The beautiful culture-inspired art that flourishes through the city is hidden on the information highway. Well a beacon organization in the city, The Baltimore Scene, is proposing a remedy.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new

2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try

Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves

BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy