Hot Plate: Champagne & Fries at Pierpoint, Krautfest at Gertrude’s, Baltimore County Restaurant Week begins, and more.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Raising Cane's coming to Maryland, celebrating debut in Towson
A Raising Cane's restaurant is coming to Maryland, and they're hosting a grand opening on Thursday in Towson.
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Here are ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Baltimore
News about the producers of Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade have dominated headlines for the past week. But Jan. 15 will mark the late civil rights leader’s birthday, and groups across Charm City are focusing on paying tribute to King’s legacy. One of the most...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
BOPA to play no role in Baltimore MLK Day Parade
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is back on after Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media with the decision.
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
Wbaltv.com
What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to Odenton
The brand’s menu consists of over 60 varieties from classic plain Glazed Do-Nut to the golden Sausage and Cheese. There is a lot to say about Shipley's delicious donuts. From its broad menu that has something for everyone to its different flavors and shapes that renders them irresistible. The nicely shaped delicious donuts has finally arrived Odenton to the joy of its many fans who has longed for it over the years.
Baltimore Times
It Takes A Village: Baltimore’s All Black Marketplace
During the pandemic years, we all had to learn to be a little more creative. The way we work, the way we socialize, the way we shop all had to change. Running to the mall became a thing of the past as we learned to shop online and daily deliveries became commonplace. On one hand this was an efficient evolution but on the other hand something was lost. The pulse of the community can’t be felt through the Amazon app. The beautiful culture-inspired art that flourishes through the city is hidden on the information highway. Well a beacon organization in the city, The Baltimore Scene, is proposing a remedy.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new
2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try
Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
Road closures for the gubernatorial inauguration in Annapolis
Information on road closures and parking restrictions for the gubernatorial inauguration on January 18th is now available.
Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves
BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
