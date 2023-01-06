ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (16-3, 3-1 SEC) dominated at Missouri (14-3, 3-1 SEC), 77-55, to earn their eighth straight win against the Tigers. Arkansas held Missouri to 29 percent shooting (18-of-62) and a season-low 55 points. In the win, Saylor Poffenbarger paced the Razorbacks with a career-high 24 points, while Erynn Barnum also tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Chrissy Carr, who finished with 16 points, made timely 3-pointers down the stretch. Arkansas is now 3-1 in SEC play, its best start in league play since 2005-06.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Republican Committee sent its chairman to attend Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration on Tuesday, January 10. Brian Lester was excited to travel to the state’s capital with his fourth-grader son to watch Arkansas’ first female governor be sworn into office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE

