FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Good Day Shoutout - Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs
Good Day Shoutout - Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs

Good Day Shoutout – Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs.
nwahomepage.com
Kiss the Brides Expo: Catering & Cakes
Kiss the Brides Expo: Catering & Cakes
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. 4 Alabama
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. 4 Alabama

Arkansas' Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. 4 Alabama.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor
Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor

Arkansas women witness Sanders sworn in as first female governor.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
nwahomepage.com
Isaac TeSlaa chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas' Mike Neighbors breaks down 77-55 win over Missouri
Arkansas' Mike Neighbors breaks down 77-55 win over Missouri

Arkansas' Mike Neighbors breaks down 77-55 win over Missouri.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Previewing Arkansas-Alabama in first matchup of Top 15-ranked teams at BWA since 1995
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are in familiar stumble-out-of-the-SEC-gates territory with a dangerous 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide squad set to invade Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a high-stakes, mid-week league game. Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC, NCAA NET No. 16) is looking to break even in early...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place. Senate Bill 43, sponsored by Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield and Rep. Mary Bentley, adds “drag performance” to the...
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 10)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts The same teams from last week remain with some shuffling around, while the Top 8 kept their respective spots. A young squad from the 5A-Central made a big statement, while one from the 6A-West fell out of the Top 10 after dropping its first two ...
nwahomepage.com
Blue Blood Drive in Fayetteville to honor fallen officers
Blue Blood Drive in Fayetteville to honor fallen officers

Blue Blood Drive in Fayetteville to honor fallen officers.
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
nwahomepage.com
Sitting down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to preview 100 Years of Basketball Docuseries
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – This season is the 100th in Arkansas men’s basketball history and to celebrate, Hogs+ has put together a three-part documentary series on the history of Hog basketball. We sat down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to talk about the making of the docuseries and...
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas takes down Missouri, 77-55
COLUMBIA, Mo. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (16-3, 3-1 SEC) dominated at Missouri (14-3, 3-1 SEC), 77-55, to earn their eighth straight win against the Tigers. Arkansas held Missouri to 29 percent shooting (18-of-62) and a season-low 55 points. In the win, Saylor Poffenbarger paced the Razorbacks with a career-high 24 points, while Erynn Barnum also tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Chrissy Carr, who finished with 16 points, made timely 3-pointers down the stretch. Arkansas is now 3-1 in SEC play, its best start in league play since 2005-06.
nwahomepage.com
NWA organizations watch as governor-elect makes history
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Republican Committee sent its chairman to attend Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration on Tuesday, January 10. Brian Lester was excited to travel to the state’s capital with his fourth-grader son to watch Arkansas’ first female governor be sworn into office.
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs seven executive orders on first day in office
Wasting little time after her inauguration, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders within hours of taking the oath of office.
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
