Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year. The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Skye!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From The Good Dog Gang:. She is a gorgeous medium mixed breed who was found with her 8 puppies underneath a house. Her pups are now weaned and finding their forever homes. It’s Skye’s turn now! She is house-broken. Skye is very kid friendly and dog friendly.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks

AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst. In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game. It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach...
COTTON CENTER, TX
fox34.com

KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III. Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warm temperatures still sticking around

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!. Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Heat, wind, and fire danger this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them. Ropes defense and clutch...
ROPESVILLE, TX
fox34.com

#14 Iowa State keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12

AMES, Iowa (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 as they lost to #14 Iowa State 84-50 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa. Red Raiders trailed by 19 at the half. Da’Vion Harmon led the way with 14 for Tech. Pop Isaacs added 10 points. Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, fire danger Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.
LUBBOCK, TX

