fox34.com
Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year. The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
Good Day Good Dog: Skye!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From The Good Dog Gang:. She is a gorgeous medium mixed breed who was found with her 8 puppies underneath a house. Her pups are now weaned and finding their forever homes. It’s Skye’s turn now! She is house-broken. Skye is very kid friendly and dog friendly.
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
Former Hale Center teacher indicted, charged with enticement of minor
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted former Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for...
Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks
AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst. In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game. It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lynn County grand jury has indicted Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III. Parmer is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office said Parmer...
First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).
Warm temperatures still sticking around
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!. Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.
Lubbock County roads getting upgrade, county commissioners approve 2023 caliche and seal coat plans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There have been extensive road projects underway to widen major thoroughfares throughout Lubbock, but now the County is focusing on the smaller county roads. 60 miles of county roads, that’s how much work Lubbock County commissioners want out of the 20-23 caliche and seal coat plans....
Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropesville teen who was seriously injured in a car crash in March of 2022 was back in the livestock show ring on Sunday. Kallie Ketchersid’s drive to get back to what she loves has left an impact on those closest to her. “Kallie is...
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them. Ropes defense and clutch...
#14 Iowa State keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12
AMES, Iowa (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 as they lost to #14 Iowa State 84-50 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa. Red Raiders trailed by 19 at the half. Da’Vion Harmon led the way with 14 for Tech. Pop Isaacs added 10 points. Texas...
First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, fire danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.
