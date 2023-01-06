Read full article on original website
Noke Van Co. in Roanoke redesigns vans for adventure seekers
ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a first-of-its-kind business in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia. Noke Van Co., based in Roanoke, redesigns vans to create a home on the go for adventure seekers. “We love the idea of giving people an outlet and being able to go...
Special election for 24th District, lane closures and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Those in Danville can expect lane closures on Piney Forest Road Tuesday morning at Franklin Turnpike due to emergency sewer repairs to the sewer tap for McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. Here’s a breakdown of what drivers can expect:
Gov. Youngkin to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address, VA General Assembly convenes and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Kroger is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a $4 million renovation in two stores in Blacksburg and Roanoke. The re-grand opening will be met with a celebration and two $1,500 donations to local nonprofits: Feeding Southwest Virginia and Rescue Mission of Roanoke. In addition, Kroger will also be giving out $5 gift cards to the first 300 at each store and is offering 20 cents off fuel from today through Saturday. The Blacksburg ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 903 University City Blvd and the Roanoke ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at 614 Brandon Ave.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Structure fire in Lynchburg accidental, leaves more than $20,000 in damages, crews say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal has determined that Tuesday’s fire was accidental in nature, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. The fire happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, where crews said heavy flames were coming from the second floor of the two-story, wood-frame building.
Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas
January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) says a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
Special election for 24th District in Virginia wraps up
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Voters in the 24th District were deciding who will succeed Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell passed away in December after a fight with cancer, as we reported. Campbell’s wife, Ellen, is running as the Republican candidate. She’s being challenged by Democrat Jade Harris. Rockbridge...
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Virginia sees 2,135 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 16,009 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,229,877 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,287 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,429 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Gas price increase called “a correction”
Prices at the pump have spiked over the past week in Virginia, although some experts have described the increase as a “correction.”. According to Triple-A, the average gas prices in the state have stabilized at 3-18 per gallon. That’s a decrease from this time last month, but it’s also up 16-cents since New Year’s Eve. Prices in Rockingham County are running slightly lower at 3-16, while Augusta County has some of the cheapest prices in the area at 3-12.
Where’s the snow?! Drought hasn’t lasted this long into January since 2016
ROANOKE, Va. – The brutal cold spell we had around Christmas was a wasted opportunity for most snow-lovers. In fact, most of the winter has been so far. Our current snow drought is something we haven’t seen through mid-January since 2016. During that winter, however, we picked up...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
One hospitalized, two displaced after house fire in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital and two others have been displaced following a fire Tuesday night in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say it happened at about 8:13 p.m. at a two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW.
City of Martinsville votes to end reversion process
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A years-long process has finally come to an end. For years, Martinsville and Henry County had been working to reach an agreement to revert the City of Martinsville back to a town, as we reported. In April of 2022, the city of Martinsville took the reversion...
Three Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Virginia win $10,000
Three lottery tickets purchased in Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number was...
“Most Haunted Roads In Virginia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Virginia is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads that are rumored to be home to ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Virginia:
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
