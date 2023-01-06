Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set
BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
News Channel Nebraska
MUDECAS Tournament day one results, day two schedule
BEATRICE, NE — The 94th annual MUDECAS Conference Basketball Tournament got underway Monday in Beatrice with the girls quarterfinals. Below are the results from the first day of the long-running tournament. GIRLS B DIVISION. No. 1 Lewiston def. No. 8 HTRS 44-31 No. 2 Meridian def. No. 7 Pawnee...
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police training mishap scatters MUDECAS tourney fans
BEATRICE – Fans were rousted from the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium on Monday during the annual MUDECAS basketball tournament. But it wasn’t due to the quality of play. It was pepper spray. Beatrice Police officers were doing training outside the city auditorium near the old bay doors to the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Georgia puts on a show for Huskers top QB prospect
Nebraska football recruiting has been having some pretty big success of late. That includes the recent commitment of a wide receiver in Billy Kemp, that could end up being one of the biggest gets of the last year. However, on Monday night, Cornhuskers fans were treated to a show of just what they are up against when it comes to recruiting the top targets in the country.
Jeremy Pernell: Three Hires in the Head-Scratcher Category
But history has shown that new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is no slouch at selecting collegiate assistants
News Channel Nebraska
Adam J. Schoenbeck
Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3rd 1979 in Lincoln, Ne. He went to be with the Lord on January 6th 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Adam attended kindergarten at Western Public Schools. He then...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Middle School using Tennessee model to help students catch up
BEATRICE – As schools around the nation try to make up ground in student learning lost as a result of the Covid pandemic, a middle school in southeast Nebraska is trying a focused approach. Beatrice Middle School is undertaking what it calls the student I-C-U program. Principal Andrew Haake...
thechampaignroom.com
Next up for Illinois: The up-start Huskers
Just about halfway through the season, the Illini have been on a rollercoaster with many ups and downs. The last time I wrote an Illinois men’s basketball preview was before the Penn State game. At this point, the roller coaster was at a high coming off the win against Texas. The Illini were feeling unbeatable and firing on all cylinders.
Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires
Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild January weather to start the week, colder temperatures and chances for some light snow highlight the forecast as we head into the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Overall, the weather pattern looks to potentially turn a little more active as we head over the next week to 10 days with multiple rounds of moisture possible.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
