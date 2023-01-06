ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set

BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

MUDECAS Tournament day one results, day two schedule

BEATRICE, NE — The 94th annual MUDECAS Conference Basketball Tournament got underway Monday in Beatrice with the girls quarterfinals. Below are the results from the first day of the long-running tournament. GIRLS B DIVISION. No. 1 Lewiston def. No. 8 HTRS 44-31 No. 2 Meridian def. No. 7 Pawnee...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police training mishap scatters MUDECAS tourney fans

BEATRICE – Fans were rousted from the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium on Monday during the annual MUDECAS basketball tournament. But it wasn’t due to the quality of play. It was pepper spray. Beatrice Police officers were doing training outside the city auditorium near the old bay doors to the...
BEATRICE, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Georgia puts on a show for Huskers top QB prospect

Nebraska football recruiting has been having some pretty big success of late. That includes the recent commitment of a wide receiver in Billy Kemp, that could end up being one of the biggest gets of the last year. However, on Monday night, Cornhuskers fans were treated to a show of just what they are up against when it comes to recruiting the top targets in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Adam J. Schoenbeck

Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3rd 1979 in Lincoln, Ne. He went to be with the Lord on January 6th 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Adam attended kindergarten at Western Public Schools. He then...
WESTERN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Middle School using Tennessee model to help students catch up

BEATRICE – As schools around the nation try to make up ground in student learning lost as a result of the Covid pandemic, a middle school in southeast Nebraska is trying a focused approach. Beatrice Middle School is undertaking what it calls the student I-C-U program. Principal Andrew Haake...
BEATRICE, NE
thechampaignroom.com

Next up for Illinois: The up-start Huskers

Just about halfway through the season, the Illini have been on a rollercoaster with many ups and downs. The last time I wrote an Illinois men’s basketball preview was before the Penn State game. At this point, the roller coaster was at a high coming off the win against Texas. The Illini were feeling unbeatable and firing on all cylinders.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
AllHuskers

Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires

Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild January weather to start the week, colder temperatures and chances for some light snow highlight the forecast as we head into the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Overall, the weather pattern looks to potentially turn a little more active as we head over the next week to 10 days with multiple rounds of moisture possible.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE

