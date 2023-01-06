ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson gives his thoughts …. ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition...
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
Good Day Shoutout – Hygiene pantry & Miss Rodeo AR

We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. Our first shout out is going to Janessa Davis, a girl scout from troop 5209. As part...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Arkansas takes down Missouri, 77-55

COLUMBIA, Mo. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (16-3, 3-1 SEC) dominated at Missouri (14-3, 3-1 SEC), 77-55, to earn their eighth straight win against the Tigers. Arkansas held Missouri to 29 percent shooting (18-of-62) and a season-low 55 points. In the win, Saylor Poffenbarger paced the Razorbacks with a career-high 24 points, while Erynn Barnum also tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Chrissy Carr, who finished with 16 points, made timely 3-pointers down the stretch. Arkansas is now 3-1 in SEC play, its best start in league play since 2005-06.
Antonio Grier solidifies pledge to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with Arkansas before ever visiting, but then solidified everything after his official visit. Due to an NCAA rule, transfers can sign with schools, but since it’s a grant-in-aid the signing isn’t binding until they enroll in classes. It...
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Baylor S Alfahiym Wolcott loved Arkansas visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfahiym Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas. Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today. “I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or...
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
Razorbacks Open Season with Dual Victory Over Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Arkansas gymnastics team kicked its season off on a high note as the Hogs defeated the Huskers 196.225-195.000 in Lincoln on Saturday. The Gymbacks outscored the Huskers on vault, bars, and floor, and are now 4-5 all-time against Nebraska. The meet also marked the second straight season-opening win for the Hogs.
Dominique Bowman, Arkansas parting ways

FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Arkansas and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman are parting ways. This, according to a source, has been in the works for a few days, but was officially reported first by John Brice from FootballScoop.com on Friday. Bowman spent one year at Arkansas after coming over from Marshall University. A source indicated to Hogville.net before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that Bowman wouldn’t be at Arkansas in 2023.
Baylor’s Alfahiym Walcott to attend Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Walcott. Walcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.
