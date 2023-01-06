The Diaper Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Midland that seeks to provide diapers to those in need to keep babies clean, dry, and healthy. The organization seeks to bridge the gap between government programs like WIC and Bridge Cards — which do not allow for diapers or other hygiene products to be purchased — and those in need of these products. It states that 47 percent of children aged 0-3 live in low-income families. It focuses on distributing our products to collaborative partnering agencies that qualify recipients. These agencies also offer other courses and support to help lead the way to a more secure future, parenting classes, education, and independence.

Learn More

The post The Diaper Alliance appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .