'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Ends With an Even Bigger Bang Than Its First Season (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2. If we thought the ending of Ginny & Georgia’s first season was a doozy, just wait until the Season 2 finale. Season 2 kicks off where Season 1 left off, with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) running away from Georgia (Brianne Howey). But throughout the season, Ginny and Georgia go through their ups and downs. And just when we think everything is peachy keen, the ending throws a wrench into our happiness.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Reveals [SPOILER] Is the Killer in a Last-Minute Twist

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for The Pale Blue Eye. Content warning: This article mentions suicide and rape. Scott Cooper's gloomy and macabre murder mystery, The Pale Blue Eye, is finally here. Based on the 2003 eponymous novel by Louis Bayard, the Netflix adaptation follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of gruesome murders at West Point in 1830. Along the way, he enlists the help of a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who has a penchant for alcohol and poetry.
'S.W.A.T.' Season 6: Jay Harrington Teases What's to Come for Deacon Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has brought both personal and professional challenges for our characters, specifically Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay. Throughout Season 6 of the fan-favorite procedural drama, Deacon has had to navigate his home life, specifically the trauma his son Matthew faces after their home was shot at, as well as the dangers and responsibilities that come along with being part of the S.W.A.T. team.
Does Blumhouse's Hyped Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for M3GAN. In an unbelievable 2023 twist, Blumhouse's low-budget, AI-doll horror flick M3GAN totally slayed with critics, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent. Though our brains could hardly compute the news, we're thrilled to relay that the techy, meme-worthy movie lives up to the massive hype.
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity

For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
What Happened to Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat? Explaining the Allegations

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is attempting to clear the air after he was hit with a series of allegations on Jan. 5. Now, many want to know what happened to the streamer as well as how he's responded to it. Thus far, Cenat has not faced any official consequences, but he did host a stream of his own in which he attempted to explain what had happened from his perspective.
Where Is Jamie Foxx's New Police Procedural, 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Filmed?

Where was, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the latest project by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx that costars Dania Ramirez from Sweet Tooth and Heroes alongside Scott Caan from Ocean's Eleven and Hawaii Five-O, filmed? This is the latest police procedural Scott Caan has been a part of, playing the role of Devon, an ex-private military who's joined the Philadelphia Missing Persons Unit alongside his ex-wife Nikki. While he was away in Afghanistan, their son was kidnapped. It may be tempting to believe that it was shot in Philadelphia, but that's not quite right.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Married His Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

In terms of underground-turned mainstream success in rap music over the last few years, few stars have been able to leverage their fame in the way that NBA YoungBoy has. With a devout following of millions of fans across the globe, NBA YoungBoy's success has been derived from hit tracks such as "Make No Sense," "Slime Belief," and "No Smoke." He has garnered features from the likes of Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Is Allison Williams Married? Details on the 'M3GAN' Star

Before we were all horrified by the Gen Z teens of Euphoria, we had the anxious millennials of Girls. One of those Girls was the neurotic and narcissistic Marnie, played to perfection by Allison Williams as "a mélange of contradictions that made complete sense, as most human beings are," the Daily Beast once wrote.
Our New Bestie Is Here to Slay — Is 'M3GAN' Streaming Anywhere?

If there's one thing we love, it's campy horror movies; luckily, the latest contribution to the subgenre, M3GAN, is the campiest of all. The critically acclaimed flick follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist at a toy company who creates a lifelike AI doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), who's programmed to be a child's greatest companion.
January 9 Is Apparently a Significant Day on TikTok — Here's Why

Over its relatively brief history, a number of dates have been highlighted as having particular importance on TikTok. Most recently, many users may have seen a number of videos that seem to reference Jan. 9, and wondered why that date seems to be so important on TikTok. Article continues below...
